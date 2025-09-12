Breakout stocks: SBI, Tata Chem, 3 others can rally up to 24%, hint charts

Equity markets have witnessed a good run thus far in the month of September, with the NSE benchmark Nifty to index up over 2.5 per cent and the broader Nifty 500 index over 3 per cent. In the present scenario, here are 5 stocks that have witnessed a breakout on the technical charts and can potentially deliver over 24 per cent gain from here.
Breakout stocks on the BSE, NSESBI, SBI Card, Canara Bank, Tata Chemicals and Wipro are the 5 stocks that have witnessed a breakout in recent trading sessions as per the moving averages price action. These 5 stocks have witnessed a crossover of the 7-day Exponential Moving Average (7-EMA) over the 20-EMA, thus qualifying as a positive breakout for the near-term trend. The 7-day and the 26-day EMAs are used in identifying short-term trends in stocks. Crossover of the shorter-term EMA over the longer-term EMA in general signals a bullish signal for the respective stock and vice versa. All the 5 stocks mentioned above are currently trading above the 7- and 26-day EMAs, with positive crossovers. Here are the key levels to watch out for on these stocks.
SBICurrent Price: ₹822 Likely Target: ₹1,000 Upside Potential: 21.7% Support: ₹816; ₹813; ₹798 Resistance: ₹860; ₹912; ₹953 The 7- and 26-day EMA of SBI stands at ₹816 and ₹813 levels, indicating likely support for the stock around these levels. The overall bias is likely to remain positive as long as the stock trades above ₹798. On the upside, the stock can spurt to ₹860 in the near-term.
The long-term chart suggests that SBI stock can potentially rally towards the ₹1,000-mark, in case the stock breaks and sustains above the ₹860 hurdle. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be expected around ₹912 and ₹953 levels.
SBI CardCurrent Price: ₹855 Likely Target: ₹960 Upside Potential: 12.3% Support: ₹837; ₹815; ₹800 Resistance: ₹887 SBI Card seems on course to test the 100-Day Moving Average, which now stands at ₹887, and has been acting as a key hurdle since July 2025. Above which, the stock can potentially rally to ₹960 levels.
Canara BankCurrent Price: ₹111.70 Likely Target: ₹128.50 Upside Potential: 15% Support: ₹110; ₹108.50; ₹105.50 Resistance: ₹117.50; ₹120.50; ₹124.00 Canara Bank stock is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as the stock quotes above ₹105.50 levels; with interim support likely around ₹110 and ₹108.50 levels, shows the daily chart.
On the upside, the stock can advance towards ₹128.50 levels, with interim resistance anticipated around ₹117.50, ₹120.50 and ₹124 levels.
Tata ChemicalsCurrent Price: ₹965 Likely Target: ₹1,200 Upside Potential: 24.4% Support: ₹955; ₹945; ₹920 Resistance: ₹972; ₹1,000; ₹1,030; ₹1,100 Tata Chemicals stock is likely to trade on an upbeat note as long as the stock holds above ₹955; below which support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹945 and ₹920 levels.
WiproCurrent Price: ₹252 Likely Target: ₹295 Upside Potential: 17% Support: ₹249; ₹246; ₹239 Resistance: ₹260; ₹275 Wipro is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock quotes above ₹239. Intermediate support for the stock is seen at ₹249 and ₹246 levels, wherein exists the 20- and 100-DMAs.
On the upside, the stock is likely to spurt to ₹260 levels in the near-term; above which a dash towards ₹275 seems likely. Breakout above ₹275 can lead the stock towards ₹295 levels, suggests the long-term chart.