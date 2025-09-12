Sigachi zooms 37% in 2 days on huge volumes; 130 mn shares change hands

Sigachi Industries share price today

Shares of Sigachi Industries moved higher by 14 per cent to Rs 43.22 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade, extending its previous day's rally on the back of heavy volumes. In the past two trading days, the stock price of this smallcap pharmaceutical company has zoomed 37 per cent.

At 11:32 AM; Sigachi Industries stock was quoting 13 per cent higher at Rs 42.77, as compared to 0.5 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex . As many as a combined 130 million equity shares representing 34 per cent of total equity of Sigachi changed hands on the NSE (112 million shares) and the BSE (18 million shares).

FOLLOW LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE The stock price of Sigachi had hit a 52-week low of Rs 30.54 on August 18, 2025. It had hit a 52-week high of Rs 60.38 on September 23, 2024. Shareholding pattern details As on June 30, 2025, the promoters held 44.14 per cent holding in Sigachi. Of the remaining 55.86 per cent holding, retail individual shareholders held 41.71 per cent stake in the company, the shareholding pattern data shows. Bodies corporate held 7.74 per cent holding, while foreign portfolio investors held 2.39 per cent stake in the company. Company overview and outlook Sigachi is a leading manufacturer of pharmaceutical excipients, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Intermediates, vitamin-mineral blends, and Operations and Management (O&M) services. The company's diverse product portfolio is manufactured at 4 multi locational facilities, viz. Telangana, Gujarat, and Karnataka.

Beyond its core Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) business, Sigachi has strategically diversified its operations into adjacent sectors, including speciality chemicals, petrochemical applications, advanced water treatment solutions, and pharmaceutical plant operations. This expansion reflects the company’s vision of becoming a comprehensive solutions provider in the chemical and pharmaceutical sectors. ALSO READ: ICICI Securities initiates 'Buy' on Brigade Hotel Ventures; sees 40% upside Last month, Sigachi announced the initiation of civil works for its next phase of capacity expansion—an advanced 12,000 MTPA MCC project at its Dahej SEZ unit in Gujarat. The company manufactures MCC in more than 60 different grades, with particle sizes varying from 15 microns to 250 microns. Sigachi serves diverse industries, such as pharmaceutical, food, nutraceutical and cosmetics.

Meanwhile, on June 30, 2025, a fire incident occurred at Pashamylaram unit in Hyderabad reportedly triggered by dust explosion in the spray drying machine. The Pashamylaram unit with a capacity of 6,400 metric tons per annum, which contributed nearly 29 per cent of the company’s total installed capacity of approximately 24,000 metric tons per annum remains under temporary shutdown. The management had expected operations in this facility to remain suspended for approximately 180 days and estimated a revenue impact of Rs 60 crore over the next 6 months. Sigachi in its FY25 annual report, which the company released on September 1, 2025, said that company is strategically positioned for strong growth, with its Middle East JVs and API expansion opening new opportunities. Progress on CEP filings and upcoming Dahej SEZ facility will enhance the company’s regulated market presence and excipient capabilities. The GAIN-approved Sultanpur facility strengthens its nutrition segment while continuous R&D drives innovation across pharma and food portfolios.