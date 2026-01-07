IEX surges 16% in 2 days on heavy volumes; what's driving stock price?

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) share price today

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) moved higher by 5 per cent to ₹155.50 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. In the past two trading days, the stock price of the exchange and data platform company has surged 16 per cent on hopes of the Electricity Appellate Tribunal (APTEL) relief on the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) market coupling norms.

At 10:30 AM; IEX was quoting 3 per cent higher at ₹152.90, as compared to 0.18 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over four-fold, with a combined 57.22 million equity shares of IEX changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Meanwhile, the stock price of IEX had hit a 52-week low of ₹130.35 on August 7, 2025. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹215.40 touched on June 9, 2025. What’s driving IEX stock price in the past two trading days? The Hon’ble Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL), on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, heard the Petition filed by the IEX challenging the Suo-Motu Order dated July 23, 2025, issued by the CERC pertaining to the implementation of market coupling. Market coupling is an economic model used in energy markets to create a single, uniform price for electricity across different trading platforms or exchanges, diluting IEX's dominant position.

ALSO READ | Dixon Tech, IEX: Analysts see up to 43% upside in these beaten-down stocks APTEL delivered strong observations on the market coupling regulations notified by the CERC, questioning the transparency, independence, and process followed in framing the July 2025 order. During the hearing, CERC’s counsel stated that the regulator would seek instructions from its members on a possible withdrawal of the order, following which APTEL indicated the matter could be closed. The next hearing is scheduled for January 9, 2026. IEX informed the stock exchanges that the company is not aware of any information or event that has not been disclosed to the Stock Exchanges, and which could explain the movement in the trading.