Home / Markets / News / IHCL, IndiGo, IRCTC: Analysts bet on travel stocks ahead of holiday season

IHCL, IndiGo, IRCTC: Analysts bet on travel stocks ahead of holiday season

Travel/tourism-related stocks: Analysts suggest investors keep a selective 'buy on dips' strategy on the space entailing hotels, airlines, travel agents, ticket booking players, and luggage makers

Harshita Singh New Delhi
PremiumWeb Exclusive
IHCL, IndiGo, IRCTC: Analysts bet on travel stocks ahead of holiday season

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 11:15 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An impressive recovery in the domestic travel and tourism business after the pandemic lull has brightened prospects of related stocks, which remain good bets ahead of the summer holiday season, as per analysts. 
They suggest investors keep a selective ‘buy on dips’ strategy on the space entailing hotels, airlines, travel agents, ticket booking players, and luggage makers. 
“Growth momentum in the travel industry will continue ahead owing to the sugar rush in leisure and corporate travel, upcoming holidays, wedding season, the G20 summit, and boost from international travel. The occupancy picture, especially, for hotels and flights appears very promising. Investors should keep a longer time horizon and add quality stocks where multiples have room to expand,” said Parul Rao, Research Analyst, Samco Securities.

Also Read

IndiGo Q3: Focus on international destinations lifts outlook, say analysts

IHC, Mahindra Holidays: Time to check-in hotel stocks this holiday season?

How did Air India beat Indigo?

As the economy rebounds, India's hotel industry may have its best year ever

Mahindra Holidays looks to check in non-members with new hotel brand

Triveni Turbine surges 4%, nears record high on healthy business outlook

New dividend, bonus share policy to create value for Gujarat PSUs: Analysts

Stock Market LIVE: Broader indices outrun; hotel, cement stocks surge

HDFC Securities recommends Buy on Triveni Engineering, NFL; check why

Stocks to watch: Maruti, Bajaj Finance, Glenmark Pharma, IHCL, Raymond

Topics :Stock MarketTravelTravel firmsTravel & tourismhotel stocksVIP luggage brandVIP IndustriesIndian HotelsMarkets

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story