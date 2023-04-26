IHCL, IndiGo, IRCTC: Analysts bet on travel stocks ahead of holiday season

“Growth momentum in the travel industry will continue ahead owing to the sugar rush in leisure and corporate travel, upcoming holidays, wedding season, the G20 summit, and boost from international travel. The occupancy picture, especially, for hotels and flights appears very promising. Investors should keep a longer time horizon and add quality stocks where multiples have room to expand,” said Parul Rao, Research Analyst, Samco Securities.

They suggest investors keep a selective ‘buy on dips’ strategy on the space entailing hotels, airlines, travel agents, ticket booking players, and luggage makers.