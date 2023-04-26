Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Q4 results, global cues to sway indices; SGX Nifty slips

Stock Market LIVE: Q4 results, global cues to sway indices; SGX Nifty slips

Stock market LIVE updates: SBI Life, HDFC Life, Bajaj Finance, L&T Technology Services, Maruti Suzuki, KPIT Tech, and UTI AMC are among the 24 companies due to report their Q4FY23 results today

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE: Q4 results, global cues to sway indices; SGX Nifty slips

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 8:17 AM IST
Follow Us

Stock market LIVE updates: Asian indices are trading lower, following weakness on Wall Street, as concerns around the banking sector resurfaced. 

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.33 per cent, and the Topix dropped 0.62 per cent. South Korea's Kospi bucked the wider downturn and rose 0.19 per cent after the country's consumer sentiment index for April rose to 95.1, compared to 92 in March. 

Hong Kong's Hang Seng, and China's Shanghai Composite, meanwhile, were seen reversing early losses.

Overnight in the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.02 per cent, while the S&P 500 finished 1.58 per cent lower. The Nasdaq Composite saw the largest loss as it dropped 1.98 per cent.

At 7:20 AM, SGX Nifty was down 30 points at 17,757.

Earnings today
SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance, L&T Technology Services, Voltas, Poonawalla Fincorp, KPIT Technologies, UTI Asset Management Company, Shoppers Stop, and JTL Industries are among the 24 companies due to report their Q4FY23 results today.

Individually, higher volume growth, coupled with increase in average selling price (ASP) due to price hikes, are likely to help Maruti Suzuki India clock up to 12 per cent revenue growth quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 32,593 crore in the January-March quarter of FY23 (Q4FY23). READ PREVIEW HERE
Read More

Key Event

8:47 AM Apr 23

Indian markets likely to remain range-bound in the near term: Analysts

8:55 AM Apr 23

Market Outlook :: Key levels to watch on Nifty, Bank Nifty ahead of F&O expiry tomorrow

Nifty50
With the overall bias and sentiment maintained positive, the index needs to breach decisively the 17,800 zone for further continuation of the upward move with next targets expected near 18200-18300 zone. The support for the day is seen at 17,650 levels while the resistance is seen at 17,900 levels.

Nifty Bank
The near-term support is maintained strong near 42,000 zone and upside near term target is set near 43,600-43,700 levels. BankNifty would have the daily range of 42,300-43,200 levels.

Source: Prabhudas Lilladher

8:51 AM Apr 23

Maruti Suzuki Q4 preview: Price hikes to lift revenue, margin, say analysts

Axis Securities
Analysts expect the company's Ebitda to outpace topline growth YoY and QoQ, led by richer product mix (higher share of SUV) and assumption of flat raw material costs QoQ. The rich product mix, price hike, and operating leverage, they said, will help expand Ebitda margins ~130/65 bps YoY/QoQ in Q4FY23. PAT, on the other hand, is likely to follow the Ebitda growth. READ MORE

8:47 AM Apr 23

Indian markets likely to remain range-bound in the near term: Analysts

“The valuation froth in the India equity market has settled after the recent derating. However, with global uncertainties still elevated, Indian equities may remain range-bound in the near term. We expect a good recovery in the second half of 2023 (H2-2023), as major central banks may likely end their rate hiking cycle amid a deteriorating global growth outlook,” wrote Jitendra Gohil, director, Global Investment Management at Credit Suisse Wealth Management India in a recent note with Premal Kamdar. READ MORE

8:44 AM Apr 23

Brokerage Call :: ICICI Securities on Tata Consumer Products

TCPL reported consolidated revenue and EBITDA growth of 14% and 15.2% YoY, respectively. Recurring PAT declined 4.5% YoY. Constant currency growth was 12%. Segment-wise YoY revenue growth rates: India Beverages 8%, India Foods 26%, US Coffee 6%, International Tea 14% and Tata Coffee 16%. India Beverages and Foods reported volume growth of 3% and 8% YoY, respectively.

Gross margin contracted 280bps YoY but EBITDA margin expanded 15bps YoY due to lower ad-spend (our view). Standalone revenues, EBITDA and PAT were up 11.8%, 22.4% and 21.5% YoY, respectively.

We model TCPL to report revenue and PAT CAGR of 12% and 21%, respectively over FY23-25E. We maintain BUY and value the stock on SoTP basis with a target price of Rs900.

Key risk is execution – slower-than-expected ramp up of distribution and steep competition.

8:41 AM Apr 23

Brokerage Call :: Emkay Global on Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto (BJAUT) reported better-than-expected performance, with an improved product mix leading to a significant rise in ASPs and, consequently, healthy margins. 

What we liked: 1) Robust performance in ASP/margins led by a strong product mix and 2) positive commentary around the domestic motorcycle industry’s growth. What we did not like: 1) Export recovery is expected to be gradual and dependent on easing USD availability in key countries and 2) Consistent market share loss in the domestic motorcycle business.

Outlook: BJAUT has created a strong franchise in the fast-growing, albeit near-term volatile, export (2Ws/3Ws) segment, with a leadership position in several countries. However, the weakening domestic ICE-2W franchise with continued market-share loss in the commuter and premium motorcycle space, along with sustained absence from the ICE-scooter segment, is a structural concern. Despite expectations of increased activity in the E-2W/E-3W segment, poor execution in the domestic ICE-2W segment over the past decade limits confidence. Triumph’s launch, though positive, would not swing the needle much for BJAUT.

Nevertheless, risk-reward at current valuations of 19.1x/16.4x its FY24E/FY25E PER, with a dividend yield of 4.7%/5.5%, appears balanced. We maintain our HOLD rating on BJAUT

8:38 AM Apr 23

Brokerage Call :: ICICI Securities on Nestle India

Nestle’s revenue growth of 21% YoY (highest ever in last decade on LFL basis) was above our (and consensus) estimates driven by price hikes. Maintaining volume growth trajectory coupled with mix improvement despite price hikes is impressive (no surprises though).

This performance does have benefits of (1) continued deeper expansion in lower tier towns and villages and (2) a portfolio which is better insulated to overall market slowdown. Gross margins (-140bps YoY) remain under pressure likely due to higher milk and soft commodity prices.

We increase our earnings estimates by ~3% for CY23-24E; modelling revenue / EBITDA / PAT CAGR of 12 / 18 / 21 (%) over CY22-24E.

Maintain ADD rating with a DCF-based revised target price of Rs 23,000 (was Rs 22,000 earlier). Key risks are consumption slowdown linked to economic
performance.

 

8:34 AM Apr 23

ALERT :: GMR Airports, NIIF to invest in three airports

GMR Goa International Airport Limited (GGIAL), a step-down subsidiary of the Company has received the amount of Rs 631.24 crore from National Investment and
Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) towards subscription of 63,124 Compulsory Convertible Debentures (CCDs) of Rs1,00,000/- each of GGIAL

8:32 AM Apr 23

Asia's richest tycoon Ambani is gung-ho, but his investors not so much

With the pandemic over, the conglomerate is experiencing a fresh growth spurt across business lines. The 19% surge in March-quarter profit beat analysts’ estimates, while the 37% boost to capital expenditure showed that Ambani is again in expansion mode. Yet, green technologies — the centerpiece of the strategy — aren’t getting much attention. Either investors don’t believe that India is ready for a hydrogen revolution, or they’re worried the group will overstretch its finances in chasing the rainbow. READ MORE

8:28 AM Apr 23

Alphabet reports revenue and earnings beat for first quarter

Here are the key numbers:
 
Earnings: $1.17 per share vs. $1.07 per share expected, according to Refinitiv.
 
Revenue: $69.79 billion vs. $68.9 billion expected, according to Refinitiv.
 
The beat on the top and bottom lines breaks a string of four straight quarters in which the company missed consensus estimates.
 
YouTube advertising revenue: $6.69 billion vs. $6.6 billion, according to StreetAccount.
Google Cloud revenue: $7.45 billion vs. $7.49 billion, according to StreetAccount.
Traffic acquisition costs (TAC): $11.72 billion vs. $11.78 billion, according to StreetAccount.

Source: CNBC

8:24 AM Apr 23

Microsoft results top forecasts, shares jump 8% as AI juices sales

>> Microsoft Corp beat Wall Street's estimates quarterly revenue and profit on Tuesday, driven by growth in its cloud computing and Office productivity software businesses, and Microsoft said artificial intelligence products were stimulating sales.

>> Shares gained 8.3% in after-market trading following a report by Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft that profits were $2.45 per share in the fiscal third quarter, beating Wall Street estimates of $2.23, according to data from Refinitiv and up 10% from the same quarter last year.

>> Revenue rose 7% to $52.9 billion in the quarter ended March, inching past the average analyst estimate of $51.02 billion, according to Refinitiv. The bulk of Microsoft sales still come from selling software and cloud computing services to customers.

Source: Reuters
image

8:21 AM Apr 23

Stocks to watch: Maruti, Bajaj Finance, Glenmark Pharma, IHCL, Raymond

Tata Consumer: The company clocked 23.5 per cent YoY net profit to Rs 268.6 crore, due to strong operational performance in Q4FY23. Revenue, meanwhile, was up 14 per cent at 3,618.7 crore, driven by 15 per cent growth in the Indian business, and 6 per cent in the international business. 
 
AU Small Finance Bank: The lender reported 23 per cent YoY growth in its net profit to Rs 425 crore in Q4FY23, on the back of healthy growth in net interest income. Net interest income (NII), too, saw 30 per cent YoY rise to Rs 1,213 crore in the March quarter. READ MORE
 

8:16 AM Apr 23

HDFC Securities recommends Buy on Triveni Engineering, NFL

Buy NFL
Target: Rs 83; Rs 88
 
 
Primary trend of the stock has been bullish as stock has been holding above its 50, 100 and 200 days EMAs. The stock price recently witnessed a sharp correction from Rs 89.70 to Rs 73.25 levels. READ MORE

 

8:13 AM Apr 23

Nifty Auto likely to exhibit range-bound trade

If the index breaks above 12,950, it will likely face stiff resistance at 13,125. Alternatively, if it falls below 12,830, it will find support at 12,650.  Given the current scenario, traders are advised to exercise caution and adopt a sell-on-resistance and buy-on-support approach until a clear breakout occurs on the charts. READ MORE

8:10 AM Apr 23

Fund Flow :: DIIs bought equities worth Rs 563.61 crore on Tuesday

8:07 AM Apr 23

Fund Flow : FIIs sold equities worth Rs 407.35 crore on Tuesday

8:04 AM Apr 23

ALERT :: Gujarat announces new policy for dividend distribution, bonus shares for state PSUs, says report

>> According to TV channel, CNBC TV18, Gujarat government on Tuesday announced a new policy for minimum levels of dividend distribution and bonus shares for its state public sector undertakings (PSUs) including listed companies.

>> With this new policy of compulsory dividends and bonus shares, the state aims to add to the valuation of Gujarat states’ PSUs. All 7 listed PSUs of Gujarat are making profits.

>> Stocks in focus: Gujarat Gas, Gujarat Alkalies, Gujarat State Fertilizers, Gujarat State Petronet, GNFC, GMDC, and Gujarat Industries Power

8:00 AM Apr 23

First Republic shares hit record low after depositors pull $100bn in March quarter

>> First Republic Bank’s shares plunged to a record low after the lender announced that depositors withdrew more than $100bn, prompting fears of further bank collapses after the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.
 
>> First Republic’s stock closed down nearly 50 per cent on Tuesday, after the San Francisco-based lender disclosed that it lost 40 per cent of its deposits in the first quarter as the banking sector suffered its biggest crisis of confidence since the 2007-2008 financial crash.
image

7:56 AM Apr 23

Oil prices attempt recovery after over 2% fall overnight

image

7:53 AM Apr 23

SGX Nifty suggests muted start on D-Street

image

7:50 AM Apr 23

Asian markets mixed amid weak session in US

image

Topics :MARKET LIVEQ4 ResultsMarkets Sensex NiftyMaruti SuzukiSBI LifeHDFC LifeLTTSstock market tradingMarket newsS&P BSE SensexNifty50 earningNifty50SGX NiftyWall StreetTrading strategies

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story