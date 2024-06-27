IIFL Sec shares slump as former consultant Sanjiv Bhasin faces Sebi probe

Shares of IIFL Securities dipped 4.3 per cent at Rs 218.15 per share on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday trade. This came amid reports of an ongoing Sebi probe on IIFL’s former employee Sanjiv Bhasin.

According to reports, the market regulator, Sebi is investigating Sanjiv Bhasin for his alleged involvement in market manipulation. Officials from the regulatory body have reportedly seized his digital devices and collected evidence as part of the ongoing probe.

IIFL Securities on Wednesday said that Sanjiv Bhasin was associated with the brokerage house as a consultant on a contractual basis. Bhasin is well-known for his appearances on various business news channels and digital media platforms, where he shares trading ideas related to stocks.