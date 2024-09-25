Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Imagicaaworld Ent stock jumps 4% after co plans expansion in Indore

Imagicaaworld Entertainment share price today inched up by 3.69 per cent at Rs 87.25 a piece on the BSE in intraday deals

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 1:06 PM IST
Imagicaaworld Entertainment share price today inched up by 3.69 per cent at Rs 87.25 a piece on the BSE in intraday deals. The stock of the company zoomed after the company on Wednesday announced its entry into new geographies, with a new water park located between Indore and Ujjain.

At 12:38 PM, Imagicaaworld Entertainment stock price gained 1.18 per cent at Rs 85.13 per share on the NSE. By comparison, the NSE’s Nifty50 was down by 0.21 per cent at 25,886.95 level. 

The company in its investor presentation said that the park is spread across 18 acres with 20 rides and 3 multi-cuisine restaurants. The company currently operates 8 parks and one five star hotel. 

According to a report by Crisil, India’s amusement and theme park industry is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9-11 per cent between financial year 2024 to 2030. 

Imagicaaworld focuses on developing and operating theme-based entertainment destinations in India, including theme parks, water parks, and related activities such as retail merchandising and food and beverages. Its flagship project, located in Khalapur on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, is branded as "Imagicaa" for the theme park, "Imagicaa Water Park" for the water park, "Imagicaa Snow Park" for the snow park, and "Hotel Novotel-Imagicaa" for the hotel component.

On the financial front, its revenue from operations increased 80 per cent to Rs 180.63 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 100.33 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier. Meanwhile, the company recorded a profit of Rs 66 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2024-25.

Tha market capitalisation of Imagicaaworld Entertainment Foods is Rs 27,792.26 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 254.69 times with an earning per share of Rs 0.33. 

The 52-week high of the company’s share is Rs 103.25 while its 52-week low is Rs 42.90 a piece.

The company’s shares have appreciated 60.8 per cent in the last one year versus 24.4 gain of BSE Sensex.


First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

