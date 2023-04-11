IMF cuts FY24 India growth forecast to 5.9% as global banking crisis weighs

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday pared down its economic growth forecast for India by 20 basis points to 5.9 per cent for 2023-24 (FY24) from an estimated 6.8 per cent for FY23.

This is the lowest growth forecast for India among other multilateral development banks with the World Bank estimating 6.3 per cent and the Asian Development Bank forecasting 6.4 per cent GDP growth for FY24.

In its latest bi-annual World Economic Outlook, IMF projected India’s retail inflation to ease to 4.9 per cent in FY24 from 6.7 per cent in FY23 and current account deficit to come down to 2.2 per cent of GDP from an estimated 2.6 per cent a year ago. In purchasing power parity terms, India’s growth in per capita output is set to decelerate to 4.9 per cent in FY24 from 5.8 per cent in FY23.

Chief economist of IMF Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said while the global economy’s gradual recovery from both the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine remains on track, the situation remains fragile highlighted by the recent banking instability. “China’s reopened economy is rebounding strongly. Supply chain disruptions are unwinding, while dislocations to energy and food markets caused by the war are receding. Simultaneously, the massive and synchronised tightening of monetary policy by most central banks should start to bear fruit, with inflation moving back towards targets,” he added.

IMF has projected that global growth will bottom out at 2.8 per cent in 2023 before rising modestly to 3 per cent next year.

The Washington based global lender said policymakers need a steady hand and clear communication to tide over the uncertainty. “With financial instability contained, monetary policy should remain focused on bringing inflation down, but stand ready to quickly adjust to financial developments. A silver lining is that the banking turmoil will help slow aggregate activity as banks curtail lending. In and of itself, this should partially mitigate the need for further monetary tightening to achieve the same policy stance. But any expectation that central banks will prematurely surrender the inflation fight would have the opposite effect: lowering yields, supporting activity beyond what is warranted, and ultimately complicating the task of monetary authorities,” Gourinchas said.

IMF said a sharp tightening of global financial conditions—a “risk-off” shock— could have a dramatic impact on credit conditions and public finances especially in emerging market and developing economies, with large capital outflows, a sudden increase in risk premia, a dollar appreciation in a rush toward safety, and major declines in global activity amid lower confidence, household spending, and investment. “In such a severe downside scenario, global GDP per capita could come close to falling— an outcome whose probability we estimate at about 15 per cent,” it added.

The report said emerging market economies should let their currencies adjust as much as possible in response to such fundamentals. “Foreign exchange interventions may be appropriate on a temporary basis if currency movements and capital flows substantially raise financial stability risks––as in the context of shallow foreign exchange markets or high foreign currency debt––or jeopardize the central bank’s ability to maintain price stability,” it added.