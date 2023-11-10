Home / Markets / News / In the throes of Samvat 2079: A reward year for equity investors

In the throes of Samvat 2079: A reward year for equity investors

In terms of relative global performance, India stood in the middle of the gap - outperforming emerging market peers but underperforming developed markets

Samie Modak
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 11:39 PM IST
Samvat 2079 was a rewarding year for investors with market making broad-based gains, underpinned by strong domestic as well as foreign flows. While the benchmark Nifty50 just managed to deliver double-digit gains, the small- and mid-cap emerged as hot favourites. 
 
Also, stocks in realty, auto and infra space were standout performers as the theme around investing in companies slated to benefit from domestic economic growth gathered steam. 
 

Public sector undertakings (PSUs) also recorded steep climb. Overall, India’s market capitalisation rose by nearly Rs 46 trillion, or 16.7 per cent to Rs 320 trillion during Samvat 2079. 
 
In terms of relative global performance, India stood in the middle of the gap — outperforming emerging market peers but underperforming developed markets.

























































First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 11:39 PM IST

