India 'coolest party in town' for all global investors: Zerodha Co-Founder

Global investors face the risk of losing out if they arrive too late in India, which is the "coolest party in town", discount brokerage Zerodha Co-Founder & CFO, Nikhil Kamath, said on Wednesday.

In his address at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here, Kamath said in the last decade, India's entrepreneurship has evolved and the startup ecosystem has prospered under the vision and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"... to all the foreign investors here, India is seemingly looking like the coolest party in town. I think what you need to be aware of is if you arrive too late, you might not get in," Kamath remarked.

The big change in India in the last decade has been that entrepreneurship has moved from something that was only aspired or watched in movies to everyone "actively trying" for it.

"The last ten years have been incredible and I'm not the only exception here in India. There are many other exceptions like me, we all hang out. We call this the startup ecosystem of India," he said.

Earlier, Indians would immigrate to the west for better opportunities, but today, many of those who have left the country are "talking about India as the story that they fear missing out on," Kamath remarked.

"That change which has happened in the last ten years is so evident to see that it makes me feel proud. It makes me feel like I'm in the right place at the right time and that place today is India," he added.

Kamath noted that India has already "arrived" in contrast to what many people say that the country is arriving in the next 5-10 years.