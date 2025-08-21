Home / Markets / News / Foreign investors slash India allocations in July, shift to China & Korea

Foreign investors slash India allocations in July, shift to China & Korea

Most emerging market funds are underweight on India, according to Nomura

Representative Image: India is rapidly losing favour with global emerging market (EM) investors.
Samie Modak Mumbai
Aug 21 2025
India is losing favour with global emerging market (EM) investors, with the latest fund flow data showing one of the steepest cutbacks in allocations to domestic equities in recent months.
 
According to an analysis by Nomura of 45 large EM funds, relative allocations to India fell by 110 basis points (bps) month-on-month in July, with as many as 41 funds reducing exposure. This marks India out as the largest underweight (UW) market in EM portfolios, with allocations standing at a negative 2.9 percentage points relative to benchmark MSCI EM index.
 
In contrast, Hong Kong, China and South Korea have emerged as the key beneficiaries of regional rebalancing. Allocations to Hong Kong, China and South Korea increased 80 bps, 70 bps and 40 bps, reflecting a decisive rotation in foreign portfolios.
 
In the Nomura sample set, 37 of the 45 funds increased their exposure to Hong Kong and China, while 29 did so for South Korea.
 
The tilt is significant as it comes at a time when India continues to trade at a valuation premium to EM peers.
 
By the end of July, 71 per cent of EM funds were underweight India, up from 60 per cent in June. In comparison, the percentage of funds underweight on Hong Kong and China dropped sharply from 71 per cent in June to 53 per cent in July, suggesting bearish sentiment towards Chinese equities is whittling. South Korea, meanwhile, has moved into overweight territory, with 60 per cent of EM funds now overweight versus a more balanced split previously.
 
The Nomura report said July was a tough month for managers, with only seven out of 45 EM funds outperforming the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. However, early August trends suggest performance has improved, with 35 funds outperforming month-to-date.
 
The fund flow data matches the latest Bank of America (BofA) Fund Manager Survey. Last week, the survey had revealed India had now sunk to the bottom of investor preference lists after being at the top of the list as recently as May.
 
The shift in sentiment is widely attributed to US President Donald Trump announcing 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods as penalty for importing Russian oil — a step investors fear will dent corporate earnings and further strain already high market valuations.
 
  Losing Ground: Once a favourite, India is seen falling out of favour in the EM pack 
in % MSCI EM weight OW/UW*
China/HK 29.2 -1.8
S Korea 11 0.8
India 16.9 -2.9
Indonesia 1.1 0.9
Brazil 4.1 1.1
Mexico 1.9 1
Saudi 3.4 -1.1
South Africa 3.2 0.8
Source: Nomura report  Note: *For Nomura sample set: OW/UW stands for overweight/underweight; Data for July 2025

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

