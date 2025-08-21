Last day! Shreeji Shipping Global IPO ends; check subscription status, GMP

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO subscription staus: The three-day subscription window for the initial public offering (IPO) of electric vehicle maker The three-day subscription window for the initial public offering (IPO) of electric vehicle maker Shreeji Shipping Global is set to conclude today, August 21. The public offering, which opened for subscription on August 19, has received a decent response from investors so far.

According to data available on the NSE, the ₹410.71 crore offering of Shreeji Shipping Global has received bids for 7,51,80,354 equity shares against 1,14,08,600 shares on offer, resulting in a subscription of 6.59 times as of August 20.

Among the individual investor categories, the quota reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw the highest demand and was subscribed 11.22 times. This was followed by retail investors and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who subscribed their respective portions by 6.99 times and 2.42 times, respectively.

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO details Shreeji Shipping Global IPO is a book-built issue comprising a fresh issue of 16.3 million equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The company has set the price band for the offering at ₹240–₹242 per share, with a lot size of 58 shares. Accordingly, investors can bid for a minimum of 58 shares and in multiples thereof. At the upper end of the price band, a retail investor would require a minimum investment of ₹14,616 to bid for one lot of 58 shares, and ₹1,90,008 to bid for the maximum of 13 lots (754 shares).

Bigshare Services is acting as the registrar for the IPO, while Beeline Capital Advisors and Elara Capital (India) are the book-running lead managers. Shreeji Shipping Global IPO grey market premium (GMP) today On the final day of subscription, Shreeji Shipping Global's unlisted shares were commanding a decent premium in the grey market. Sources tracking grey market activity reported that the company's unlisted shares were exchanging hands at around ₹287 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹35 per share, or 13.89% above the upper end of the issue price.

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO review Shreeji Shipping Global has received broadly favorable reviews from brokerages, which remain optimistic about the company’s long-term prospects. Analysts at BP Equities, Canara Bank Securities, SBI Securities, and Swastika Investmart have recommended subscribing to the IPO from a long-term investment perspective. READ MORE Shreeji Shipping Global IPO allotment date, listing date With the IPO closing for subscription today, the basis of allotment is likely to be finalised on Friday, August 22, 2025. Successful allottees will receive shares in their demat accounts tentatively on Monday, August 25, 2025. Shreeji Shipping Global shares are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO objective Shreeji Shipping Global plans to utilise the proceeds from the IPO for the acquisition of dry bulk carriers in the Supramax category from the secondary market. Additionally, the funds will be used for the pre-payment or repayment (in part or full) of certain outstanding borrowings. The remaining proceeds will go toward general corporate purposes. About Shreeji Shipping Global A flagship company of the Jamnagar-based Shreeji Group, Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd provides shipping and logistics solutions for dry bulk cargo at various ports and jetties in India and Sri Lanka.