Stocks to Watch, Aug 21: India Cements, Clean Science, Railtel, Aurobindo

Stocks to Watch today, August 21, 2025: Indian equities are poised for a listless opening, amid mixed global cues. Last seen, GIFT Nifty futures were up 0.2 points at 25,083.

Globally, investors await the Federal Reserve's annual symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, from August 21 to August 23, where Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's comments will be scrutinised for any clues on the central bank's outlook on the economy and monetary policy.

Overnight, US markets settled mixed as investors continued selling tech stocks. The S&P 500 was down 0.24 per cent, the Nasdaq was down 0.67 per cent, and the Dow Jones was flat with a positive bias.

Asian markets traded mixed, with mainland China's CSI 300 up 0.38 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng up 0.05 per cent, South Korea's Kospi up 0.82 per cent, and Australia's ASX 200 up 0.71 per cent. However, Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.57 per cent. Here is a list of stocks to watch today on August 21, 2025: Clean Science and Technology share price: Promoters Ashok Boob and Krishna Boob are likely to sell up to 24 per cent stake in the company via block deals, with the offer size at ₹2,626 crore and a floor price of ₹1,030 per share, reports cited.

The company has emerged as the leading contender to buy Prague-based drugmaker Zentiva from private equity (PE) firm Advent International in a deal estimated at $5-5.5 billion, according to reports. Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) share price: CAMS has received a no-objection letter from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to transfer its online payment aggregator activities to its subsidiary CAMS Payment Services (CAMSPAY). Following the transfer, CAMS will voluntarily surrender its Certificate of Authorisation to the RBI. RailTel Corporation of India share price: The company has received a work order worth ₹35 crore from Kerala State Information Technology Mission for the operation and maintenance (O&M) of the SDC project, and another order worth ₹15.4 crore from the Higher Education Department, Government of Odisha.

ICICI Bank share price: The private sector lender has increased its allocation to corporate social responsibility (CSR) to ₹801 crore in FY25 from ₹519 crore in FY24, according to its ESG report for FY25. IdeaForge Technology share price: The company has unveiled its mapping drone for a host of applications, including glacier mapping, complex urban landscapes surveys, conducting dense forest studies, and monitoring industrial corridors. Ashok Leyland share price: Ashok Leyland is set to expand its footprint in West Asia with a new manufacturing unit in Saudi Arabia. Titan Company share price: P B Balaji has resigned as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, effective August 20.

Godrej Properties share price: The Mumbai-based real estate developer has entered into an agreement to acquire a 7 per cent equity stake in Godrej Skyline Developers from an existing shareholder. The company has also emerged as the highest bidder for 7.825 acre land parcel in Kukatpally (KPHB), Hyderabad, with a total combined bid value of ₹547.75 crore, according to the bid status intimation email issued by e-auction facilitator MSTC Limited. SMC Global Securities share price: The company is investing ₹15 crore in equity shares of the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). Popular Vehicles and Services share price: