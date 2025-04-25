India markets' long-term fundamentals strong, says HDFC Securities

Indian markets continue to exhibit strong fundamentals in terms of valuations, earnings, and macroeconomic parameters from a long-term perspective, according to Dhiraj Relli, managing director of HDFC Securities. Relli made these remarks during the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the brokerage firm.

The brokerage house anticipates that foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows will stabilise, suggesting that India is nearing the end of a period of significant selling by overseas funds. However, Relli cautioned that this does not signal an opportunity for aggressive buying in the market.

"In the long term, India's growth story remains intact. All high-frequency indicators are favourable, and we have managed inflation effectively. Our fundamentals are strong," Relli said when asked about the implications of the recent tensions between India and Pakistan. "While short-term escalations may impact the market, our long-term outlook remains positive."

Despite facing competition from tech-led discount brokers who dominate the derivatives segment, HDFC Securities maintains a strong position with a double-digit market share in margin trading funding and the cash segment. "We have seen significant disruption from discount brokerage houses, but our customers have continued to thrive with us. We will remain focused on providing full-service brokerage," Relli added. The brokerage firm aims to expand its market share in the derivatives segment through its discount offering HDFC Sky. Relli highlighted that the firm has acquired over 1.8 million customers in the last 15 months through this platform. He also advocated for a 'suitability exercise' based on experience or certification to qualify traders for participation in the derivatives segment.