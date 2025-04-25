Top Mid, smallcap stocks that rallied despite market fall today; check list

Stock market down today: Indian equity markets slipped into the red for a second consecutive session on Friday, April 25, as investor sentiment turned cautious amid rising geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan, following a deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives. Investors suffered losses worth nearly ₹10 trillion during the day as the BSE Sensex and Nifty50 crashed over 1.5 per cent intraday. The 30-stock Sensex index touched a low of 78,606, while the 50-share Nifty hit 23,848.

The broader markets fared worse, with the Nifty MidCap, and SmallCap indices dropping over 3 per cent each intraday. While majority stocks were nursing losses today, some names from the midcap and smallcap segments defied the weak market trend to record sharp gains.

Among the midcap stocks, Coforge, Persistent Systems, Delhivery, GIC RE, KPIT Tech, Further, amog the smallcap stocks, at least 20 constituents of the Smallcap index were trading in green, rising up to 20 per cent. Among the top smallcap gainers today were Carraro India, Thyrocare Technologies, Repro India, Sterlite Technologies, Sasken Technologies, Goldiam International, Jubilant Ingrevia, and Nuvama Wealth Management. Among the midcap stocks, Coforge, Persistent Systems, Delhivery, GIC RE, KPIT Tech, JSW Infra , and Mphasis gained up to 3 per cent.Further, amog the smallcap stocks, at least 20 constituents of the Smallcap index were trading in green, rising up to 20 per cent. Among the top smallcap gainers today were Carraro India, Thyrocare Technologies, Repro India, Sterlite Technologies, Sasken Technologies, Goldiam International, Jubilant Ingrevia, and Nuvama Wealth Management.

Here's why these stocks are rising today:

Persistent Sytems: Shares of the technology services company surged over 3 per cent to hit intraday high of ₹5,330 on the BSE after it reported a 28 per cent Y-o-Y increase in net profit to ₹395.7 crore for the March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25). The company's revenue grew 25.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,243 crore for Q4 FY25. In addition, the board recommended a final dividend of ₹15 per share. Analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher have upgraded Persistent Systems shares to 'Buy' from 'Accumulate', seeing decent upside in the stock from current levels. " It estimates US Dollar revenues/earnings CAGR of 17 per cent/24 per cent over FY25-FY27E. Shares of the technology services company surged over 3 per cent to hit intraday high of ₹5,330 on the BSE after it reported a 28 per cent Y-o-Y increase in net profit to ₹395.7 crore for the March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25). The company's revenue grew 25.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,243 crore for Q4 FY25. In addition, the board recommended a final dividend of ₹15 per share.Analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher have upgraded Persistent Systems shares to 'Buy' from 'Accumulate', seeing decent upside in the stock from current levels. Persistent Systems unique value proposition and its strong play around regulated verticals are keeping it more resilient in this adverse environment. Additionally, the investments around hiring senior leadership team within key verticals have been instrumental in fueling client mining/hunting activities and closing large strategic deals," the brokerage pointed out.It estimates US Dollar revenues/earnings CAGR of 17 per cent/24 per cent over FY25-FY27E.

Mphasis: The pharma stock surged over 4 per cent to hit intraday high of ₹2,574.05 after the company reported 13.55 per cent Y-o-Y growth in net profit at 446.49 crore compared to ₹393.22 crore in the year-ago period. Net sales came in at ₹3,710.04 crore in Q4FY25, up 8.73 per cent from ₹3,412.05 crore in corresponding quarter previous fiscal. The pharma stock surged over 4 per cent to hit intraday high of ₹2,574.05 after the company reported 13.55 per cent Y-o-Y growth in net profit at 446.49 crore compared to ₹393.22 crore in the year-ago period. Net sales came in at ₹3,710.04 crore in Q4FY25, up 8.73 per cent from ₹3,412.05 crore in corresponding quarter previous fiscal.