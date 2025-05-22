Net FDI into India plummets to $0.4 bn in FY25 amid repatriation surge

Net foreign direct investment (FDI) into India nosedived to $0.4 billion during April 2024–March 2025 (FY25) from $10.1 billion in the same period a year ago (FY24) due to higher repatriation and outward FDI from India. The net FDI was $28 billion in FY23.

The Reserve Bank of India’s State of the Economy report in its monthly bulletin (May 2025) commented that “this is a sign of a mature market where foreign investors can enter and exit smoothly, which reflects positively on the Indian economy”.

The gross FDI into India remained elevated, with 13.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, clocking $81 billion worth of flows during April 2024–March 2025. It was $71.3 billion in April 2023–March 2024 (FY24) and $71.4 billion in April 2022–March 2023 (FY23), according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

Gross FDI inflows remained concentrated in manufacturing, financial services, electricity and other energy, and communication services sectors, with a share of more than 60 per cent. Singapore, Mauritius, the UAE, the Netherlands and the US accounted for more than 75 per cent of the flows during this period, the report noted.

Repatriation/disinvestment by those who made direct investments in India swelled to $51.5 billion during FY25 from $44.5 billion in FY24 and $29.3 billion in FY23, RBI data showed.

Overseas investments made by Indian firms (outward FDI) rose sharply to $29.2 billion in the year ended March 2025 from $16.7 billion a year ago and $14 billion in FY23. Singapore, the US, UAE, Mauritius and the Netherlands together accounted for more than half of the rise in outward FDI.

Moreover, sector-wise analysis reveals that financial, banking and insurance services, followed by manufacturing; and wholesale, retail trade, restaurants and hotels accounted for more than 90 per cent of the rise in FDI by Indian entities, it added.