Home / Markets / News / NTPC Green share price zooms 12% on posting 188% rise in Q4 PAT YoY

NTPC Green share price zooms 12% on posting 188% rise in Q4 PAT YoY

NTPC Green Energy shares jump 12 per cent as the company posts healthy Q4 numbers

The green energy arm of India's largest power generator, NTPC, has said in its DRHP filing that the government's restrictions on trade ties with China will adversely impact its business, given that the neighbouring country is a leader in solar and wi
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 11:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
NTPC Green share price: Shares of NTPC Green Energy zoomed 11.8 per cent in trade on Thursday, logging an intraday high at ₹117.8 per share on BSE. The rally in the stock can be attributed to the company posting stellar Q4 results. 
 
At 10:49 AM, NTPC Green shares were up 6.07 per cent at ₹111.75 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.83 per cent at 80,919.23. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹94,164.23 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹155.3 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹84.6 per share. 

NPTC Green Energy Q4 results 

On Wednesday, NTPC Green Energy posted its Q4 results after market. In the quarter under review, the company's net profit stood at ₹233.22 crore, up 188 per cent as compared to ₹80.95 crore a year ago. 
 
Its revenue for the quarter stood at ₹622.27 crore as against ₹508.14 crore a year ago, up 22 per cent. The company's expenses stood at ₹ 444.63 crore as against ₹425.84 crore in the same period a year ago.
 
During FY25, the company completed its initial public offering (IPO) comprising a fresh issuance of 92,63.29,669 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each. These shares were offered at an issue price of ₹108 per share, which included 87,20,910 equity shares issued to eligible employees at a discounted rate of ₹103 per share.
 
The company's shares were listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on November 27, 2024 and it raised ₹10,000 crore through the IPO.

Also Read

Smallcap stock hits record high in weak market; rallies 69% thus far in May

RVNL share price down 2% post Q4 results; ₹1.72 dividend declared

What should investors do with IndusInd Bank shares? Analysts weigh in

Here's why Nalco share price was buzzing in trade on May 22; details

Colgate-Palmolive shares drop 6% after Q4 earnings; profit, revenue slip

 
The company has also taken leasehold land for 33 years for development of a Green Hydrogen Hub in Andhra Pradesh. 

About NTPC Green Energy

NTPC Green Energy is an umbrella company for the green business initiatives of NTPC and undertakes projects through organic and inorganic routes and aims to be the flag-bearer of NTPC's green energy journey to achieve the ambitious target of 60 GW by FY32.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Markets tumble tracking Asian jitters; Sensex slides 700 pts; Auto, FMCG drag

These 2 smallcap stocks see Golden Crossover on charts; can rally up to 21%

Unified Data-Tech IPO opens; check price band, lot size, GMP, key dates

Tata group telecom services provider share zooms 28% in 2 days; here's why

Mankind Pharma shares slide 3% as Q4 profit declines; details here

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYQ4 ResultsS&P BSE SensexNSE Nifty50 benchmark indexNifty50

First Published: May 22 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story