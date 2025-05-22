NTPC Green share price zooms 12% on posting 188% rise in Q4 PAT YoY

NTPC Green share price: zoomed 11.8 per cent in trade on Thursday, logging an intraday high at ₹117.8 per share on BSE. The rally in the stock can be attributed to the company posting stellar Q4 results. Shares of NTPC Green Energy zoomed 11.8 per cent in trade on Thursday, logging an intraday high at ₹117.8 per share on BSE. The rally in the stock can be attributed to the company posting stellar Q4 results.

At 10:49 AM, NTPC Green shares were up 6.07 per cent at ₹111.75 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.83 per cent at 80,919.23. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹94,164.23 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹155.3 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹84.6 per share.

NPTC Green Energy Q4 results

On Wednesday, NTPC Green Energy posted its Q4 results after market. In the quarter under review, the company's net profit stood at ₹233.22 crore, up 188 per cent as compared to ₹80.95 crore a year ago.

Its revenue for the quarter stood at ₹622.27 crore as against ₹508.14 crore a year ago, up 22 per cent. The company's expenses stood at ₹ 444.63 crore as against ₹425.84 crore in the same period a year ago.

During FY25, the company completed its initial public offering (IPO) comprising a fresh issuance of 92,63.29,669 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each. These shares were offered at an issue price of ₹108 per share, which included 87,20,910 equity shares issued to eligible employees at a discounted rate of ₹103 per share.

The company's shares were listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on November 27, 2024 and it raised ₹10,000 crore through the IPO.

Also Read

ALSO READ: NTPC Green Energy Q4 results: Net profit grows three-fold to Rs 233 crore The company has also taken leasehold land for 33 years for development of a Green Hydrogen Hub in Andhra Pradesh.

About NTPC Green Energy

NTPC Green Energy is an umbrella company for the green business initiatives of NTPC and undertakes projects through organic and inorganic routes and aims to be the flag-bearer of NTPC's green energy journey to achieve the ambitious target of 60 GW by FY32.