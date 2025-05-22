RVNL share price down 2% post Q4 results; ₹1.72 dividend declared

RVNL share price: Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) shares were under pressure on Thursday, May 22, 2025, with the share dropping up to 1.95 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹404.05 per share.

Why did RVNL share price fall?

RVNL share price dropped after the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹459.15 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25), falling nearly 4 per cent from ₹478.56 crore in the same period a year ago (Q4FY24). However, on a sequential basis, the company’s profit zoomed 47 per cent from ₹311.44 crore in Q3FY25.

Revenue from operations slipped marginally Y-o-Y to ₹6,426.88 crore, from ₹6,714.01 crore in Q4FY24.

ALSO READ | What should investors do with IndusInd Bank shares? Analysts weigh in Meanwhile, RVNL reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,281.39 crore in FY25, down from ₹1,550.69 crore in FY24. Moreover, the revenue from operations dropped to ₹19,923.02 crore from ₹21,878.53 crore a year ago.

RVNL dividend

RVNL’s board of directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹1.72 per equity share, subject to approval by shareholders.

Also Read

About RVNL

ALSO READ | These 2 smallcap stocks see Golden Crossover on charts; can rally up to 21% RVNL is a company based in New Delhi, specialising in the construction of rail infrastructure projects across the country. Set up in 2003, the company is actively involved in the development and implementation of various railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, workshops, metro projects, bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, and institution buildings.

Additionally, it offers financial resource mobilisation services to support its projects. Rail Vikas Nigam Limited caters to clients such as Indian Railways, central and state government ministries, departments, and public sector undertakings.

The market capitalisation of RVNL is ₹87,153.84 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE200 category.