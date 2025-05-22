RVNL share price down 2% post Q4 results; ₹1.72 dividend declared
RVNL share price dropped after the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹459.15 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25), falling nearly 4% from ₹478.56 crore in Q4FY24SI Reporter New Delhi
RVNL share price: Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) shares were under pressure on Thursday, May 22, 2025, with the share dropping up to 1.95 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹404.05 per share.
Why did RVNL share price fall?
Revenue from operations slipped marginally Y-o-Y to ₹6,426.88 crore, from ₹6,714.01 crore in Q4FY24.
RVNL dividend
RVNL’s board of directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹1.72 per equity share, subject to approval by shareholders.
About RVNL
RVNL is a company based in New Delhi, specialising in the construction of rail infrastructure projects across the country. Set up in 2003, the company is actively involved in the development and implementation of various railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, workshops, metro projects, bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, and institution buildings.
Additionally, it offers financial resource mobilisation services to support its projects. Rail Vikas Nigam Limited caters to clients such as Indian Railways, central and state government ministries, departments, and public sector undertakings.
The market capitalisation of RVNL is ₹87,153.84 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE200 category.