RVNL share price down 2% post Q4 results; ₹1.72 dividend declared

RVNL share price dropped after the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹459.15 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25), falling nearly 4% from ₹478.56 crore in Q4FY24

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 11:18 AM IST
RVNL share price: Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) shares were under pressure on Thursday, May 22, 2025, with the share dropping up to 1.95 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹404.05 per share.
 
However, at 10:43 AM, RVNL share price was off day’s low, and was trading 0.74 per cent lower at ₹409.05 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.81 per cent lower at 80,937.36 level.  Follow Stock Market Latest Updates Today LIVE

Why did RVNL share price fall?

 
RVNL share price dropped after the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹459.15 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25), falling nearly 4 per cent from ₹478.56 crore in the same period a year ago (Q4FY24). However, on a sequential basis, the company’s profit zoomed 47 per cent from ₹311.44 crore in Q3FY25.
 
Revenue from operations slipped marginally Y-o-Y to ₹6,426.88 crore, from ₹6,714.01 crore in Q4FY24.
 
Meanwhile, RVNL reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,281.39 crore in FY25, down from ₹1,550.69 crore in FY24. Moreover, the revenue from operations dropped to ₹19,923.02 crore from ₹21,878.53 crore a year ago.  ALSO READ | What should investors do with IndusInd Bank shares? Analysts weigh in

RVNL dividend

 RVNL’s board of directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹1.72 per equity share, subject to approval by shareholders. 

About RVNL

 
RVNL is a company based in New Delhi, specialising in the construction of rail infrastructure projects across the country. Set up in 2003, the company is actively involved in the development and implementation of various railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, workshops, metro projects, bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, and institution buildings.   ALSO READ | These 2 smallcap stocks see Golden Crossover on charts; can rally up to 21% 
Additionally, it offers financial resource mobilisation services to support its projects. Rail Vikas Nigam Limited caters to clients such as Indian Railways, central and state government ministries, departments, and public sector undertakings.
 
The market capitalisation of RVNL is ₹87,153.84 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE200 category.
First Published: May 22 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

