India not selling US Treasury holdings despite forex fluctuations: RBI Guv

By Malavika Kaur Makol and Anup Roy

India is not selling its US Treasury holdings, Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra said at a post-policy press conference on Friday.

“Our forex reserves had come down, so as a result of that” all holdings change, said Malhotra. “Those are fluctuations on our day-to-day or a week-to-week basis that we give out but there is no reduction in our holdings of US treasuries.”

The country’s holdings of long-term US debt had dropped to a five-year low of $174 billion as of November, down 26 per cent from a 2023 peak, according to US government data made available in January, as the RBI pushed to support a weakening rupee.