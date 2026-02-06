Bharti Hexacom share price jumps 6% as Q3 net profit rises 82% YoY

Bharti Hexacom share price today

Bharti Hexacom share price rose over 6 per cent on Friday after the release of its third-quarter (Q3FY26) results. The stock rose as much as 6.2 per cent to ₹1,729, the highest level since January 12 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Around 0.5 million shares have changed hands on NSE thus far. As of 12:38 PM, Bharti Hexacom share price was trading 5 per cent higher at ₹1,708.9 as against a 0.4 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index.

In the last 12 months, Bharti Hexacom share price increased 30.3 per cent, compared to a 8.2 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.

Why did Bharti Hexacom share price rise today? Bharti Hexacom share price rose on Friday as the company reported that its net profit increased 81.6 per cent on year to ₹473.7 crore in the third quarter (Q3FY26) from ₹260.9 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q3FY25). The revenue from operations increased 4.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,360 crore in the third quarter from ₹2,251 crore, driven by the company's focus on portfolio premiumisation and quality customers. Bharti Hexacom's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 7.4 per cent on year to ₹1,282 crore from ₹1,194 crore. The Ebitda margin improved to 54.3 per cent.

During the December quarter (Q3FY26), the net income before exceptional items increased 18.8 per cent on year to ₹432 crore from ₹363 crore. Mobile services revenues of Bharti Hexacom increased 3.6 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by higher average revenue per user (ARPU) and customer additions. The overall mobile ARPU increased to ₹253 in the third quarter, compared with ₹241 crore in the same quarter a year ago, according to the exchange filing. The overall customer base was 29.04 million. The capex for the December quarter (Q3FY26) was at ₹340 crore. “Operational performance demonstrates strong business progress and continuous strong execution,” Bharti Hexacom said in the third-quarter result press release.

Technical view Currently, Bharti Hexacom share price is facing resistance near the 100-day double exponential moving average (DEMA), which coincides with the previous breakdown zone, making this level technically significant. The price is struggling to sustain above this supply area, indicating cautious sentiment in the near term, said Jigar S. Patel, senior manager, equity technical research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers. A decisive close above ₹1,740 needs to be closely watched, as fresh buying momentum is likely to trigger only above this level. Such a breakout could signal strength and open the door for further upside, Patel said.

Meanwhile, Kedia Advisory’s Technical Research Analyst Vikash Yadav said that the momentum indicators of Bharti Hexacome are showing improvement. The relative strength index (RSI) has bounced from lower levels and is trending upward, suggesting strengthening momentum without being overbought. The moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) has turned positive with a bullish crossover, supporting the recovery view. Volume has picked up during the recent advance, confirming participation from buyers. ============== Going ahead, sustained trade above ₹1,650 could keep the stock biased upward toward ₹1,850 in the near term. However, failure to hold this level may lead to consolidation, Yadav added.