India relatively safe amid trade uncertainty; remain overweight: JP Morgan

India remains a relatively safe-haven amid trade-related uncertainty, wrote analysts at JP Morgan in a recent note, and maintain an ‘overweight’ stance on Indian equities in this backdrop.

Besides India, Korea, Brazil, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Poland and Philippines are the other emerging markets (EMs) where JP Morgan has maintained an ‘overweight’ stance.

“Falling inflation, enhanced system liquidity and lower borrowing is likely to boost growth. Timely demand stimulus and support to urban household balance sheet bodes well. Recovery in rural economy further aided by a favourable monsoon. India is a relative safe haven amid trade uncertainty. It is expected to have the highest 2025e GDP (gross domestic product) growth in JPM Global universe,” their analysts wrote in a recent note.

ALSO READ: Short-term F&Os denting capital formation: Sebi's Ananth Narayan G At a broader level, EM equities, JP Morgan said, has had four consecutive years of underperformance relative to DM, underperforming cumulatively by 40 per cent since 2021. "This is true ex-China as well. We took advantage of this multi-year underperformance to upgrade EM to outright overweight in May, this follows our upgrade to Neutral back in March," the report said. EPS growth forecast; Source: JP Morgan report EM equities, analysts at JP Morgan suggest, have historically traded inverse to the US dollar and should be helped if the dollar stays weak. The US dollar, they said, is not performing in the typical risk-off fashion and has in fact weakened on tariff announcements. Any strengthening in EM FX would support the EM trade, they said.

“We expect better EM performance this year on likely peak in trade headwinds vs China, on potentially weaker USD and on more China stimulus. The region looks cheap and under-owned. Within EM, we continue to be bullish on China Tech,” the JP Morgan note said. ALSO READ: JPMorgan sees Asian Tech stocks gaining another 15-20% this year Among regions, Eurozone equities, JP Morgan believes, will likely not decouple from the US, but may not underperform. Fiscal expansion by Germany, they believe, is a clear support, trade negotiations need to show progress, and a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire is the wildcard. “Defense sector could see some bouts of profit taking, but we recommend staying structurally long the sector. We are tactically neutral Eurozone versus the US, but one should use weakness in EURO STOXX 50 index (SX5E) to add on a one-two year view,” they said.