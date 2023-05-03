India's 10-year bond yield falls to 1-year-low ahead of Fed rate decision



A dip in yield on 10-year benchmark to close at 7.0 per cent (7.09 per cent on Tuesday) come a day ahead of bond auction Reserve Bank of India will conduct which includes 7.26% Government security 2033. Indian government bond yields declined on Wednesday, tracking a sharp fall in U.S. peers, as traders anticipated a policy pivot from the U.S. Federal Reserve after delivering a rate hike later in the day.



The Crude oil price is coming down now to $ 75/barrel and No surprise expected either in global markets or in India, he added. Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda said Bond yields have come down sharply due to factors like Sudden demand for bonds by HDFC group ahead of merger.



The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield was at 7.0500% as of 10:15 a.m. IST, after closing at 7.0924% in the previous session. Earlier in the day, it had fallen to 7.0440%, its lowest since April 26, 2022. A sharp fall in oil prices further improved inflation outlook, cementing bets that the U.S. central bank will maintain a prolonged pause.



U.S. Treasury prices rose, with yields dipping below key levels on concerns that the banking turmoil is not yet over after regulators seized First Republic Bank and sold its assets to JPMorgan Chase & Co, in a deal to resolve the largest U.S. bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis. "Global fundamentals are driving the current rally, and locally also, there are no teething issues which should bother the market for the time being," a trader with a private bank said.



Bets have strengthened that the Fed will reverse its interest rate-hiking course sooner than expected, amid a wide sell-off in regional bank stocks and signs that government funds will run short by June. The 10-year yield dropped below the 3.45% handle, while the two-year yield, which is a closer indicator of interest rate expectations, declined below the crucial 4% mark.



Odds of a rate cut as early as July policy have risen to around 40%, while majority expect a status quo in the June policy. The Fed's policy decision is due later in the day, wherein a 25 basis points rate hike is widely factored in, and the focus would be on Chair Jerome Powell's comments.



Apart from the Fed meet, the focus would remain on the weekly debt auction through which the central government aims to raise 330 billion rupees ($4.04 billion) on Thursday, which includes 140 billion rupees of the benchmark 2033 paper. Meanwhile, the benchmark Brent crude futures contract slumped 5% on Tuesday, on concerns about the U.S. economy. It was last around $75 per barrel.