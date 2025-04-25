Home / Markets / News / India's foreign exchange reserves rise by $8 billion to six-month high

India's foreign exchange reserves rise by $8 billion to six-month high

The reserves had hit a record high of $705 billion in September 2024

The country's foreign exchange reserves have risen by $311 billion since December 2018, when the tenure of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das began. This represents the largest forex jump under any governor to date. India now has th
Foreign currency assets increased by $3.5 billion in the previous week. The rupee appreciated by 0.8 per cent during the week.
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $8 billion to a six-month high of $686 billion in the week ended April 18 on the back of a rise in gold reserves and foreign currency assets, latest data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed. Gold reserves increased by $4.5 billion during the week.
 
The reserves had hit a record high of $705 billion in September 2024.
 
Experts said that the total reserves rose on the back of revaluation and dollar buys by the central bank. Gold prices increased by 2.8 per cent during the week.
 
“The revaluation gain was $5.6 billion, and there was a small amount of net purchase of dollars by the RBI,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank.
 
Foreign currency assets increased by $3.5 billion in the previous week. The rupee appreciated by 0.8 per cent during the week.
 
The total reserves have increased by $39 billion in the past six weeks.

Also Read

Forex reserves rise for sixth straight week, up $1.56 bn to $677.83 bn

India's forex reserves rise by $10 billion on inflows, revaluation

India's forex kitty jumps sharpest in 2 yrs, rises $15.26 bn to $653.96 bn

India's forex reserves fall $8.7 billion to $626 billion, hit 10-month low

India's foreign exchange reserves decline to 5-month low of $654.8 billion

 
“The RBI has been buying dollars, and the dollar has been weakening continuously,” said the treasury head at a private bank. “For the most part, it is a revaluation effect,” he added.
 
The dollar index had fallen below the psychologically crucial 100 mark on fears of a recession in the US amid a global trade war. On the other hand, the local currency has been trading with an appreciation bias, with 0.02 per cent gains witnessed against the dollar in April so far.
 
The dollar index measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies.
 
The special drawing rights (SDRs) were up $212 million to $18.5 billion. India's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was also up by $7 million to $4.5 billion in the reporting week.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

India markets' long-term fundamentals strong, says HDFC Securities

Premium

Competitive pressures, valuations leave little room for Nestle India upside

India-Pak conflict rattles market: Sensex skids 589pts; SMIDs slide over 2%

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex sheds 589 pts amid India-Pak worries; broader indices tank 2%

Why markets fell today: LoC ceasefire violation drags Sensex nearly 1200pts

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaForeign exchange reservesCentral bankGold PricesDollar rise

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story