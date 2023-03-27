India's m-cap falls below $3 trn-mark; analysts see bumpy road ahead

The chaos in the last two weeks in the global banking and financial sectors triggered fears of an imminent recession, driving India's market capitalisation (m-cap) below $3 trillion - a level last seen on June 23, 2022.



Meanwhile ,the US continues to hold the top spot with $41.8-trillion m-cap, followed by China ($10.6 trillion), Japan ($5.59 trillion), Hong Kong ($5.35 trillion), and France ($3.06 trillion), data shows.



So far in 2023, benchmark indices the S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 have tumbled up to 6.4 per cent, eroding India's m-cap by nearly $300 billion. The underperformance was visible across the broader markets as well, as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices have declined up to 8.3 per cent, during the same period.



The sell-off comes amid a rout in banking stocks, which first witnessed panic selling due to the Adani-Hidenburg crisis, and later due to fears of global contagion from failures in the US banking system, which included Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and Silvergate Bank. This crisis in confidence in the global banking sector, therefore, had a rub-off effect on Indian banks. The Nifty Bank index, for instance, has dropped over 8.3 per cent year-to-date.



That apart, last week, the US Fed delivered interest rate hike on expected lines - up 25 basis points to bring fed funds target within 4.75-5 per cent. However, analysts sense that there is more room for additional rate increase as the US Fed continued focus on bringing down inflation levels to its 2 per cent target remains undiminished.



Therefore, going ahead, analysts believe that higher interest rates, and tougher monetary policy will continue to weigh on investors' sentiment in the near-term.

