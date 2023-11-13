Home / Markets / News / India's outward FDI falls 12.14% to $1.88 bn in October: RBI data

India's outward FDI falls 12.14% to $1.88 bn in October: RBI data

Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, comprises three components: equity, loans, and guarantees

Abhijit Lele Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 4:23 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Reflecting slack in global economic growth, India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) commitments fell by 12.14 per cent sequentially to $1.88 billion in October, compared to over $2.14 billion in September. They also saw over $2.66 billion in October 2022, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, comprises three components: equity, loans, and guarantees.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


A slowdown in economic and business activities, especially in developed markets, has impacted direct investment flows, both inbound and outbound. Most investments (outward FDI) are in subsidiaries or stakes in foreign companies. A slowdown in the developed markets means fewer opportunities, according to bankers.

Just like the weak outbound FDI number, inward FDI — overseas money flowing into India — has also been sluggish. RBI data showed net FDI into India sharply declined to $2.99 billion in April-August 2023-24 (FY24), down from $18.03 billion in April-August 2022-23 (FY23), on moderation in global investment activity and a rise in repatriation.

Looking at the components of outbound FDI, equity commitments increased to $865.28 million in October 2023, up from $485.08 million in September 2023 but significantly lower than the $1.42 billion recorded in October 2022.

Debt commitments decreased to $245.81 million in October, down from $510.29 million in September, also lower compared to $515.56 billion in October 2022.

Guarantees for overseas units declined to $774.19 million in October from $1.14 billion in September. However, they were slightly higher compared to $721.43 million a year ago, revealed RBI data.

Also Read

FDI inflows decline 16% to $71 billion for first time in a decade: RBI data

FDI inflows into India rise 10%, outflows shrink 16% in 2022: Unctad

Equity FDI into India declines sharply to $5.7 bn in April-July period

China's FDI deficit may be a sign for increased global investment in India

Cabinet approves foreign investment of up to Rs 9,589 cr in pharma company

This PSU co joins Rs 1-trillion m-cap club; zooms 127% in so far in 2023

Torrent Power jumps 6% to fresh high; soars 92% from January's 52-week low

Goldman upgrades Indian equities citing strategic appeal, downgrades China

Eicher Motors rises 3% post Q2 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

Dilip Buildcon soars 7%, hits 52-week high on heavy volumes

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :FDIReserve Bank of IndiaForeign direct investment

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first time

G Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023

Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyas

Indian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci study

Palm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption

Next Story