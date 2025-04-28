Home / Markets / News / India to raise ₹300 bn via new 2035 bond, replacing 6.79% 2034 benchmark

The 2034 bond saw a fall in prices and a consequent spike in yields last week. | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Reuters MUMBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 6:03 PM IST
India will auction a new 10-year benchmark bond on Friday, replacing the existing paper that has seen a sell-off in the past week.
The weekly auction will include raising Rs 300 billion through a new security maturing in 2035, the auction calendar released on Monday showed. 
The new bond will replace the 6.79 per cent 2034 bond as the benchmark government security, which has an outstanding amount of Rs 1,840 billion. 
The 2034 bond saw a fall in prices and a consequent spike in yields last week, with traders listing factors ranging from soaring geopolitical tensions following the attack in Kashmir to investors selling their positions ahead of the issue of the new benchmark. 
The May 2 auction will also include raising Rs 60 billion via 6.64 per cent 2027 bond.
Topics :Benchmark RateKashmir

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

