RIL shares soar 3% after Q4 results; check earnings, analyst reviews here

Shares of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) rose over 3 per cent on Monday, helping lift the benchmark, after the company reported a 2.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in fourth-quarter consolidated profit for the previous financial year.

RIL's stock rose as much as 3.35 per cent during the day to ₹1,344 per share, the biggest intraday gain since March 7 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 2.62 per cent higher at ₹1,334 apiece, compared to a 0.52 per cent advance in Nifty50 as of 9:35 AM.

The conglomerate's scrip has risen by nearly 20 per cent from its recent lows of ₹1,114.8, which it hit early this month. The stock has risen 10 per cent this year, compared to a 2.3 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50. RIL has a total market capitalisation of ₹18.09 trillion.

RIL Q4FY25 results: Key numbers here:

The oil-to-telecom conglomerate posted a consolidated net profit of ₹19,407 crore for the quarter ended March (Q4FY25), up nearly 2.4 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹18,951 crore. Profit was also up sequentially from ₹18,540 crore in the October–December quarter.The company's revenue from operations rose to ₹2.6 trillion from ₹2.4 trillion recorded in January–March 2024. For the third quarter of FY25, Reliance Industries had reported a consolidated revenue of ₹2.4 trillion, up 6.7 per cent year-on-year.The company has announced a dividend of Rs 5.5 per equity share for FY25.

Reliance Retail Q4FY25 breakdown:

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL) reported a 30.4 per cent on-year rise in its net profit at ₹3,519 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25. Reliance Retail’s Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) from operations increased 14.6 per cent to ₹6,510 crore.

The firm’s revenue from operations came in at ₹78,622 crore, up 16.3 per cent on-year, while its gross revenue from operations was up 15.7 per cent to ₹88,620 crore. Sequentially, its revenue from operations was down 1.2 per cent and its net profit was up 1.0 per cent.

Reliance Jio Q4FY25 breakdown:

Jio Platforms Ltd. reported a strong 25.7 per cent Y-o-Y increase in net profit to ₹7,022 crore for the January-March quarter of FY25 as a result of a hike in telecom tariffs imposed in early-July 2024. On a sequential basis, the holding company for Jio and other digital businesses of the Reliance group witnessed its net profit rise by 2.34 per cent.

The telco's average revenue per user (ARPU) in Q4 rose to ₹206.2, up from ₹203.3 in Q3. Before that, it had broken a four-month slump to rise to ₹191.5 in Q2. Calculated yearly, ARPU was higher by 13.4 per cent in Q4.

Result analysis: Citi Research on RIL Q4FY25

Citi said it likes the robust recovery in retail, steady performance in O2C (Oil-to-Chemicals), and signs of peaking capex intensity at Jio. The retail and O2C businesses beat Citi’s estimates, while Jio met expectations and the Oil and Gas segment fell short. The brokerage lowered its FY26–27 Ebitda estimates by 6–7 per cent to factor in FY25 actuals and softer O2C, oil and gas, and Jio forecasts, partly offset by stronger Retail.

Citi maintained its ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of ₹1,520. Key triggers include a favourable base aiding year-on-year comparisons in the first half of FY26, potential 5G monetisation, net debt reduction, and value unlocking updates at the upcoming AGM.

Result analysis: Nuvama on RIL Q4FY25

Nuvama expects the expansion of new energy and O2C to drive the next phase of growth. The Golden Refining era thesis, predicting over $10/bbl in gross refining margin (GRM), is still intact.