Home / Markets / News / Indian private equity and venture capital returns outdo public markets

Indian private equity and venture capital returns outdo public markets

"A key contributor to this success has been the PE-VC markets, which have risked capital and sown financial know-how," said the Crisil report

BS Reporter Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 9:51 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Indian private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) funds have delivered higher returns than the benchmark Sensex over the past decade, shows a study by Crisil and Oister Global. As of March 2023, a gauge tracking PE/VC performance beat the Sensex by 13.5 per cent in the past 10 years.

Notably, the outperformance was not driven by a handful of funds.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


“This performance is not driven by a few funds — distribution of alpha recorded by funds in the benchmark over their respective public market equivalent reveals that more than 75 per cent of the funds have generated positive alpha,” said Crisil in a note.

The country has become the third-largest ecosystem globally with more than 112,000 start-ups in existence as of October 3, 2023.

PE/VC funds largely invest in the unlisted space and early-stage companies.

“A key contributor to this success has been the PE-VC markets, which have risked capital and sown financial know-how,” said the Crisil report.

PE/VCs have also deepened their geographical reach.

“PE/VC deal activities have gone beyond Tier 1 cities; deals in these cities have surged approximately 220 times in a decade — from Rs 318 million in fiscal 2013 to Rs 71 billion in fiscal 2023,” said the report, highlighting that the Indian start-up ecosystem is now the third-largest in the world with total recognised firms at 112,000.

Also Read

CRISIL downgrades rating on PTC Fin Services' non-convertible debentures

Private equity-backed mergers and acquisitions fall to 31-month low

Residential real estate sales to grow by 8-10% in FY22-23: CRISIL study

Onion prices might touch Rs 60/70 per kg by month-end, says Crisil

Improved spatial rain distribution aids crops, shows CRISIL DRIP index

Markets soar on dovish US Federal Reserve, Sensex settles atop 70K

Government bonds, rupee gain post US Federal Reserve meet outcome

RIL, Lloyds Metals and Capri Global shine in Motilal Oswal wealth study

Realty index surges 108% from March low; DLF, Godrej Properties soar 100%

HUDCO zooms 20% on heavy volumes; stock up 51% from OFS price in 2 months

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Private EquitySensexVenture CapitalCrisil report

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 9:51 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in April

Vedanta Resources secures debt refinancing worth $1.25 billion: Report

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: Report

WhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

Delhi AQI: Air quality in several parts of Delhi 'very poor' on Thursday

Main conspirator somebody else in Parliament security breach: Report

Economy News

India-US relationship has moved in positive direction, says USISPF chief

Here to enhance partnership between EFTA, India: Norway's trade minister

Next Story