IndiGo, Hindustan Unilever: 4 Nifty stocks with RSI in oversold territory

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise

Last Close: ₹7,091; RSI: 26.25 Hindustan Unilever Last Close: ₹2,309; RSI: 29.70 InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) Last Close: ₹4,890; RSI: 21.72 Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) Last Close: ₹346; RSI: 28.18

Amid the recent market correction, 4 Nifty 50 stocks saw the key technical momentum indicator - the Relative Strength Index - slip into the oversold territory.The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum indicator that is used in measuring the speed and magnitude of change in the recent prices; thus helping in determining overbought and oversold conditions on the particular stock or index. The 14-day period is a commonly used time-frame used in calculating the RSI.The RSI is measured on a scale of 0 - 100, with a reading below 30 is typically considered as 'oversold' while reading above 70 is considered as 'overbought'.Here are 4 Nifty 50 stocks with an RSI reading below 30 on the daily charts.