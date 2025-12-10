GPT Infraprojects share price: Construction engineering firm GPT Infraprojects shares were in demand on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, with the stock rising up to 9.52 per cent to an intraday high of ₹115 per share.

At 9:21 AM, GPT Infraprojects shares continued to trade higher, up 8.62 per cent at ₹114.05 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.21 per cent higher at 84,843.20 levels.

Why did GPT Infraprojects share price rally?

GPT Infraprojects shares rallied after the company emerged as the L1 bidder for a ₹199.17-crore order.

In an exchange filing, GPT Infraprojects said, “ We are pleased to inform you that GPT Infraprojects Limited (GPTINFRA) has been declared L1 (First Lowest) in order valued at Rs. 199.17 Crore today, Tuesday, December 9, 2025.”

The contract involves constructing the substructure, fabricating the superstructure, and executing the launching works for Important Bridge No. 247 (10x61 m) and Bridge No. 287 (10x61 m). The project also includes building a Double-D type well foundation for a double rail line with RDSO 25-tonne axle-load standards over the Rapti river, part of the Khalilabad–Bahraich section of the North Eastern Railway. GPT Infraprojects Q2 results GPT Infraprojects reported a strong set of numbers for Q2FY26, with consolidated income rising to ₹281.8 crore, driven by improved execution in its infrastructure division and sustained momentum in the concrete sleeper business.

Consolidated Ebitda for the quarter came in at ₹42.6 crore, up 27.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while net profit (post-minority) rose 23.9 per cent to ₹21.8 crore. For H1FY26, the company posted consolidated revenue of ₹591.3 crore, an increase of 11.7 per cent, and consolidated Ebitda of ₹88.6 crore, up 32.6 per cent, with an Ebitda margin of 14.7 per cent. Consolidated PAT after minorities improved 31.7 per cent to ₹45.3 crore, reflecting a PAT margin of 7.5 per cent. On a standalone basis, revenue stood at ₹589.8 crore (up 12.6 per cent), Ebitda at ₹83.7 crore (up 12.5 per cent, margin 14.2 per cent), and PAT at ₹43.7 crore (up 11.5 per cent, margin 7.4 per cent). The company's order book remains robust at ₹3,591 crore, supported by fresh inflows of ₹696 crore, including incremental orders from ongoing contracts.