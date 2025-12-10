IRB Infra shares climb 5% on reporting 16% jump in November's toll revenue

IRB Infrastructure Developers shares rose 4.7 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹43.37 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company released its November toll data.

According to the filing, toll revenue for IRB Infrastructure Developers and its two InvITs (IRB Infrastructure Trust and IRB InvIT Fund) rose 16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in November 2025, reaching ₹716 crore, up from ₹618 crore in November 2024.

Individually, among others, Mumbai–Pune Expressway, Ahmedabad–Vadodara Expressway, Hyderabad ORR saw total toll collections to ₹158.6 crore, as compared to ₹146.4 crore a year ago.

Ahmedabad Vadodara Expressway NE1 & Highway NH48 saw toll collection of ₹78 crore; Chittorgarh to Gulabpura NH79 saw collection of ₹35 crore; Udaipur to Shamlaji NH48 saw ₹28.3 crore collection; Palsit to Dankuni NH19 saw ₹24.7 crore collections; Agra to Etawah NH19 saw ₹25.9 crore collections.

Management said November’s 16 per cent growth outpaced the 9 per cent rise seen in October 2025, reflecting strong traffic trends supported by healthy GDP growth, year-end holiday travel and sustained economic activity.