Home / Markets / News / IRB Infra shares climb 5% on reporting 16% jump in November's toll revenue

IRB Infra shares climb 5% on reporting 16% jump in November's toll revenue

According to the filing, toll revenue for IRB Infrastructure Developers and its two InvITs (IRB Infrastructure Trust and IRB InvIT Fund) rose 16 per cent Y-o-Y in November 2025, reaching ₹716 crore

IRB Infrastructure Developers
IRB Infrastructure Developers
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 10:21 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
IRB Infrastructure Developers shares rose 4.7 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹43.37 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company released its November toll data. 
 
At 9:22 AM, IRB Infra’s share price was trading 2.42 per cent higher at ₹42.4 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.21 per cent at 84,847.15. The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹25,647.63 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹61.98, and its 52-week low was at ₹40.54.  
 
According to the filing, toll revenue for IRB Infrastructure Developers and its two InvITs (IRB Infrastructure Trust and IRB InvIT Fund) rose 16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in November 2025, reaching ₹716 crore, up from ₹618 crore in November 2024.  READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE 
Individually, among others, Mumbai–Pune Expressway, Ahmedabad–Vadodara Expressway, Hyderabad ORR saw total toll collections to ₹158.6 crore, as compared to ₹146.4 crore a year ago. 
 
Ahmedabad Vadodara Expressway NE1 & Highway NH48 saw toll collection of ₹78 crore; Chittorgarh to Gulabpura NH79 saw collection of ₹35 crore; Udaipur to Shamlaji NH48 saw ₹28.3 crore collection; Palsit to Dankuni NH19 saw ₹24.7 crore collections; Agra to Etawah NH19 saw ₹25.9 crore collections. 
 
Management said November’s 16 per cent growth outpaced the 9 per cent rise seen in October 2025, reflecting strong traffic trends supported by healthy GDP growth, year-end holiday travel and sustained economic activity.
 
“November recorded robust toll collections with 16 per cent growth, compared to 9 per cent in October 2025, outperforming previous months. Monthly toll revenue continued its strong growth momentum in Q3 FY26, supported by healthy GDP expansion. The year-end holiday traffic boost and sustained nationwide economic activity are expected to further support growth in the coming months of FY26,” said Amitabh Murarka, Dy. CEO of the IRB Infra.   ALSO READ | GPT Infra rallies 10% on emerging lowest bidder for deal worth ₹199 cr 
At present, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRB) is India’s first Integrated multi-national transport infrastructure developer in roads and highways segment.  As the largest integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer in India, IRB has an asset base of over ₹80,000 crore in 12 States across the parent company and two InvITs, excluding TOT 17. 
 
The company has strong track record of constructing, tolling, operating, and maintaining around 19,000 Lane Kms pan India in its existence of more than 25 years in India. TOT 17 will increase the same by 1,600 Lane Kms. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

How to play the capital market theme? Analysts prefer Exchanges over AMCs

Emirates NBD infusion to lift RBL Bank's growth prospects: Motilal Oswal

Nuvama starts with 'Buy' on Yatharth Hospitals amid strong growth outlook

Nifty, Bank Nifty outlook; AB Capital, Federal Bank on analyst radar today

Gujarat Pipavav, ESAB India among top stocks to buy today; check key levels

Topics :IRB Infrastructure IRB Infrastructure DevelopersBuzzing stocksBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story