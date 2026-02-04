CCI orders investigation into IndiGo for abuse of dominant position

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Wednesday ordered an investigation against IndiGo Airlines after finding prima facie evidence of abuse of dominant position, an order by the Commission said. In its preliminary inquiry, the CCI found that the airline caused an appreciable adverse effect on competition by restricting its services.

On December 18, 2025, the Commission, in a brief statement, had said it had taken cognisance of information filed against IndiGo in the context of flight disruptions witnessed across various routes between December 1 and 9.

In its order, the Commission noted that by cancelling thousands of flights constituting a significant portion of scheduled capacity, IndiGo effectively withheld its services from the market, creating an artificial scarcity and limiting consumer access to air travel during peak demand.

“Such conduct by a dominant enterprise may be viewed as restricting the provision of services under Section 4(2)(b)(i) of the Act,” the CCI’s 16-page order said.

The Commission said that given IndiGo’s dominant position, consumers were effectively locked in and lacked viable alternatives, which appeared to be in violation of provisions of the Competition Act.

The CCI has directed the office of the director general (DG) to submit an investigation report within 90 days from the date of receipt of its order.

The order showed that IndiGo told the CCI that the Competition Act does not empower the Commission to examine the adequacy or effectiveness of sectoral regulatory frameworks. The airline said that “any intervention by the Commission in matters falling within the exclusive remit of the DGCA would amount to an impermissible assumption of jurisdiction.”

IndiGo cancelled over 4,200 flights between December 1 and 9. The crisis was triggered by the airline’s inability to manage its pilot duty roster after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) fully implemented new, stricter rest and duty regulations last month, which increased weekly rest requirements and reduced the number of hours pilots can fly at night.

The antitrust watchdog, in its order, cited data on all domestic airlines, including passenger numbers, market share and available seat kilometres for the financial years 2023–24 and 2024–25, to establish that IndiGo was a significant market player.

“The domestic passenger aviation market exhibits very high and increasing concentration, indicating that leading firms possess the ability to operate independently of competitive forces, as the presence of effective rivals is materially constrained,” the Commission said.

The CCI also noted that IndiGo’s substantial presence on high-density and revenue-critical routes indicates significant economic strength and extensive network coverage across key city pairs.

The DGCA provided the CCI details of routes exclusively operated by IndiGo for the months of September, October and November 2025.

The Commission said IndiGo’s exclusive operations across a substantial number of city pairs demonstrate extensive network coverage coupled with limited competitive presence in a significant segment of the market. “Such structural presence on a large number of monopoly routes constitutes a relevant indicator of market power,” the order said.

The DGCA also provided year-wise revenue details of airline operators for the period from FY22 to FY25.

The CCI initiated the preliminary inquiry based on a complaint by an informant, a Bengaluru-based consumer, who told the Commission about their personal experience of booking a ticket at a much higher price of Rs 17,000 compared to the original fare of Rs 7,173 due to flight cancellations.

On December 9, the DGCA asked IndiGo to cut 10 per cent of its domestic flights for the entire winter season to help stabilise operations.

Before the crisis, the airline operated around 2,300 flights a day — about 2,000 domestic and 300 international.