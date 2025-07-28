Indiqube Spaces IPO booked 12x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Steps to check Indiqube Spaces IPO allotment status on BSE
- Visit the official BSE website - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
- Select 'Equity' from the Issue Type dropdown
- Select 'Indiqube Spaces' from the list of available issues
- Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number)
- Fill in the Captcha for verification
- Click on the 'Search' button to check your allotment status
Steps to check Indiqube Spaces IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime India
- Visit the official website of MUFG Intime - in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html
- Select 'Indiqube Spaces' from the dropdown menu
- Choose either of the PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, or Bank Account Number with IFSC
- Enter the relevant details based on the selected option.
- Click on 'Search' button to view your allotment status.
Indiqube Spaces IPO grey market premium (GMP)
Indiqube Spaces IPO listing date
