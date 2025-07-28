Indiqube Spaces IPO booked 12x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Indiqube Spaces IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for the workplace solutions company Indiqube Spaces is expected to be finalised today, July 28, 2025. The mainline offering closed for public subscription on Friday, July 25, and received a decent response from investors.

According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Indiqube Spaces were trading at ₹242 in the grey market, commanding a premium of only ₹5 or 2.11 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹225 to ₹237.

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and MUFG Intime India, the registrar of the issue.

Indiqube Spaces IPO listing date

Indiqube Spaces IPO opened for public subscription on Wednesday, July 23, and closed on Friday, July 25, 2025. After the allocation of shares, the company will initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the Demat accounts on July 29. Shares of Indiqube Spaces are scheduled to list on the bourses, BSE and NSE, on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

ICICI Securities and JM Financial are the sole book-running lead managers.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use ₹462.6 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for establishing new centres and ₹93 crore for repayment or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.