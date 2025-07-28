Will Nifty end July above or below 25,000? These 3 key factors to set trend

F&O CuesIn the 20-odd trading sessions thus far in July, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have been net sellers in Nifty futures on 18 of these trading days. FIIs open interest in Nifty futures has increased by 66.3 per cent during this period, thus implying build-up of significant short positions in July F&O series. Further, the long-short ratio as per the NSE derivatives segment, shows that ratio stands at 0.17 - the lowest point since February 2025. This ratio also implies that FIIs hold more than 5 short positions for every long bet in Nifty futures as of Friday, July 25. ALSO READ | Near-term bias for Nifty turns negative, can dip 3% from here; hint charts "The FIIs are short and will continue to remain short till the time they don't see clarity on tariff and positive outcome of results and probable upgrades and capex plans from Corporate India", said Mitesh Dalal, Head of Broking at Sanctum Wealth. The Q1 results so far have been a mixed bag. The earnings growth is led by the cost saving more than the sales volume growth. A lot is dependent on the tariff settlement with the US and the pick up in consumption during the festive season, Mitesh Dalal explained. The analyst expects Nifty to settle within the 24,800 - 25,200 range for the July series, provided no geopolitical news flow affects the same. Meanwhile, Kunal Kamble, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio highlights that historically, when FIIs short positions cross 84 per cent, the market tends to enter an oversold zone, often followed by short covering-led bounce backs. ALSO READ | Looking to buy in falling market? NMDC, Godrej Agro, 2 others may gain 19% Considering the extreme FIIs short positions and supportive option data, the Nifty appears to be in a short-term oversold territory. As we approach expiry, a bounce driven by short covering cannot be ruled out, said Kunal Kamble.
Technical Outlook on Nifty, Sensex
NSE NiftyLast Close: 24,837 Likely Target: 24,200 Downside Risk: 2.5% Support: 24,700; 24,500; 24,337 Resistance: 25,056; 25,259; 25,460 After breaking below its 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) earlier this month, the Nifty 50 index is now seen quoting below the 50-DMA after a gap of 4 months, which stand at 25,259 and 25,056, respectively.
BSE SensexLast Close: 81,463 Likely Target: 78,765 Downside Risk: 3.3% Support: 81,300; 80,600 Resistance: 82,175; 82,720 Technically, the BSE Sensex is yet to indicate a sell signal on the monthly Fibonacci chart, as the BSE benchmark index continues to quote above the 81,300 levels. As long as this support is respected, a sharp vertical recovery beyond 83,600 levels cannot be ruled out. Intermediate hurdles are seen placed at 82,175 and 82,720 levels. On the other hand, in case, the support at 81,300 gets violated the Sensex can drop towards 80,600-odd levels. Break and sustained trade below the same can accentuate the fall towards 78,765 levels.
