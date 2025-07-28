Will Nifty end July above or below 25,000? These 3 key factors to set trend

BSE Sensex

At present levels, Nifty faces another 500-point downside risk, with key support seen around its 20-Week Moving Average (20-WMA), which stands at 24,337 levels followed by the 50-WMA around 24,200-odd levels. Interim support for the Nifty can be anticipated around 2,4700 and 24,500 levels.However, select key momentum oscillators are seen quoting in oversold territory thus some consolidation or a possible pullback in the coming trading sessions. The Nifty will need to quote consistently above 24,850 levels, to offer hopes of a likely bounce ahead.Having said that, the short-term bias for the Nifty is likely to remain negative as long as the index holds below 25,460 levels, shows the daily chart.Last Close: 81,463Likely Target: 78,765Downside Risk: 3.3%Support: 81,300; 80,600Resistance: 82,175; 82,720Technically, the BSE Sensex is yet to indicate a sell signal on the monthly Fibonacci chart, as the BSE benchmark index continues to quote above the 81,300 levels. As long as this support is respected, a sharp vertical recovery beyond 83,600 levels cannot be ruled out. Intermediate hurdles are seen placed at 82,175 and 82,720 levels.On the other hand, in case, the support at 81,300 gets violated the Sensex can drop towards 80,600-odd levels. Break and sustained trade below the same can accentuate the fall towards 78,765 levels.