Rupee edges higher ahead of Fed-driven week; opens higher at 86.47/$
Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency opened 4 paise higher near the one-month low mark of 86.47 against the dollar on MondaySI Reporter Mumbai
The Indian rupee
eased on Monday following three consecutive weeks of decline ahead of major cues from the US Federal Reserve later this week.
The domestic currency opened 4 paise higher near the one-month low mark of 86.47 against the dollar on Monday, according to Bloomberg. The local unit has depreciated 0.83 per cent so far this month and 1.01 per cent in this calendar year so far.
The Indian rupee is expected to remain steady around 86.47 after the European deal, though India remains distant from a conclusive agreement, analysts said.
The rupee has been under daily selling pressure and continues to form higher highs, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. Some inflows are anticipated towards the month-end into the JP Morgan Indian Government Bond Index and NSDL, which could support the currency, he said. "However, month-end demand may keep the rupee stable within this range."
Sentiments in the global equity market eased after the European Union (EU) signed a trade deal with the US
that subjects most of the bloc's exports to 15 per cent tariffs, just ahead of this week's deadline. Meanwhile, the dollar index, a measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.12 per cent at 97.62.
The market sentiment remains cautious amid upcoming global events and the August 1 tariff deadline set by US President Donald Trump, Bhansali said. "Exporters may consider selling near 86.60, while importers can look to buy around 86.40 today."
The upcoming week will be a Fed-dominated one with key global events including the US Federal Reserve's FOMC rate decision, GDP data, and ADP Employment Change and Initial Jobless Claims lined up.
In commodities, crude oil prices edged up from three-week lows in Asian trading after the EU and US reached a trade agreement. Brent crude price was up 0.41 per cent at 68.72 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were higher by 0.35 per cent at 65.39, as of 8:55 AM IST.
