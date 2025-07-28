Monday, July 28, 2025 | 10:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PropShare Platina SM REIT IPO ends with 1.61x subscription

Image

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

The offer received bids for 7,253 shares as against 4,493 shares on offer.

The initial public offer of PropShare Platina SM REIT IPO received bids for 7,253 shares as against 4,493 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 1.61 times.

The institutional investors category, comprising foreign institutional investors, domestic financial institutions, and mutual funds, was subscribed just 0.01 times. The other investor category, made up of corporations, individual investors, and others, was subscribed to 6.44 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 21 July 2025 and it closed on 25 July 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 10 lakh to 10.60 lakh.

 

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 4,493 equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 473 crore.

The proceeds from the offer will be utilized towards the acquisition of the entire issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Titania SPV as per the share purchase agreement, providing a loan to the Titania SPV for the extinguishment and redemption of the debenture liability of the Titania SPV by redeeming the OCDs and for general purposes.

PropShare Titania is the second scheme launched by Property Share Investment Trust, India's first small and medium real estate investment trust registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India. PropShare Titania offers investors an opportunity to invest in various office premises across six floors of G Corp Tech Park, a Grade A+ commercial office building located in Thane, Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

PropShare Titania offers a projected distribution yield of 9.0% for FY26, 9.0% for FY27, 9.0% for FY28, and 8.7% for FY29.

No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

