Last day alert! Bosch, 11 others go ex-dividend on July 29; do you own any?

Dividend stocks today, July 28, 2025: Shares of Bosch, SRF, Taparia Tools, Aeroflex Industries, Apar Industries, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Eveready Industries India, GPT Healthcare, Punjab & Sind Bank, Rane Holdings, Resonance Specialties, and Rane (Madras) are set to remain in focus today following their announcement of dividend rewards for their shareholders.

These shares gain the spotlight as they will trade ex-dividend on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, according to the BSE data. Notably, the ex-date marks an important trading session for the stocks as it starts trading without the value of its declared dividend. Thus, to be eligible for the dividend, investors must own the shares before this date. That said, it is the record date which the companies use to finalise the list of shareholders entitled to receive the announced corporate benefits.

Among the companies, Bosch has declared the highest final dividend of ₹512 per share. It has set July 29 as the record date to ascertain the shareholder's eligibility for the dividend payout. Among others, Apar Industries has decided to pay a final dividend of ₹51 per share for the FY25 to its shareholders with the record date being fixed on July 29. Rane Holdings has announced a dividend of ₹38 per share—both also effective with the same record date. Alembic Pharmaceuticals, and Taparia Tools have declared final dividends of ₹11 and ₹25 per share, respectively, while Rane (Madras) has announced a dividend of ₹8 per share.