Last day alert! Bosch, 11 others go ex-dividend on July 29; do you own any?

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend on July 29, along with their dividend announcement details:
|Company
|Ex-date
|Announcement
|Record date
|Aeroflex Industries
|July 29, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.30
|July 29, 2025
|Apar Industries
|July 29, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹51
|July 29, 2025
|Alembic Pharmaceuticals
|July 29, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹11
|July 29, 2025
|Bosch
|July 29, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹512
|July 29, 2025
|Eveready Industries India
|July 29, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1.50
|July 29, 2025
|GPT Healthcare
|July 29, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1.50
|July 29, 2025
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|July 29, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.070
|July 29, 2025
|Rane Holdings
|July 29, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹38
|July 29, 2025
|Resonance Specialties
|July 29, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1
|July 29, 2025
|Rane (Madras)
|July 29, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹8
|July 29, 2025
|SRF
|July 29, 2025
|Interim Dividend - ₹4
|July 29, 2025
|Taparia Tools
|July 29, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹25
|July 29, 2025
