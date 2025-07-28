Home / Markets / News / Last day alert! Bosch, 11 others go ex-dividend on July 29; do you own any?

Last day alert! Bosch, 11 others go ex-dividend on July 29; do you own any?

Notably, the ex-date marks an important trading session for the stocks as it starts trading without the value of its declared dividend

dividend stocks
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 9:35 AM IST
Dividend stocks today, July 28, 2025: Shares of Bosch, SRF, Taparia Tools, Aeroflex Industries, Apar Industries, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Eveready Industries India, GPT Healthcare, Punjab & Sind Bank, Rane Holdings, Resonance Specialties, and Rane (Madras) are set to remain in focus today following their announcement of dividend rewards for their shareholders.
 
These shares gain the spotlight as they will trade ex-dividend on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, according to the BSE data. Notably, the ex-date marks an important trading session for the stocks as it starts trading without the value of its declared dividend. Thus, to be eligible for the dividend, investors must own the shares before this date. That said, it is the record date which the companies use to finalise the list of shareholders entitled to receive the announced corporate benefits.
 
Among the companies, Bosch has declared the highest final dividend of ₹512 per share. It has set July 29 as the record date to ascertain the shareholder's eligibility for the dividend payout.
 
Among others, Apar Industries has decided to pay a final dividend of ₹51 per share for the FY25 to its shareholders with the record date being fixed on July 29. Rane Holdings has announced a dividend of ₹38 per share—both also effective with the same record date.
 
Alembic Pharmaceuticals, and Taparia Tools have declared final dividends of ₹11 and ₹25 per share, respectively, while Rane (Madras) has announced a dividend of ₹8 per share.
 
In addition, SRF has declared an interim dividend of ₹4 per share, with July 29 as the record date for eligibility.

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend on July 29, along with their dividend announcement details:

Company Ex-date Announcement Record date
Aeroflex Industries July 29, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.30 July 29, 2025
Apar Industries July 29, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹51 July 29, 2025
Alembic Pharmaceuticals July 29, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹11 July 29, 2025
Bosch July 29, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹512 July 29, 2025
Eveready Industries India July 29, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 July 29, 2025
GPT Healthcare July 29, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 July 29, 2025
Punjab & Sind Bank July 29, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.070 July 29, 2025
Rane Holdings July 29, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹38 July 29, 2025
Resonance Specialties July 29, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 July 29, 2025
Rane (Madras) July 29, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹8 July 29, 2025
SRF July 29, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹4 July 29, 2025
Taparia Tools July 29, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹25 July 29, 2025
  (Source: BSE)
 

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

