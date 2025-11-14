Home / Markets / News / Individual investors' share in equity options at 17-year high, shows data

Individual investors' share in equity options at 17-year high, shows data

They accounted for 39.1 per cent of the premium paid to trade equity options in September 2025, shows the National Stock Exchange (NSE) data on category-wise turnover,

aggressive hybrid funds, mutual funds, equity, debt, retirement planning, long-term goals, investment strategy, portfolio stability, systematic withdrawal plans, moderate risk investors
premium
Individual investor activity in derivatives is likely to keep growing, according to Taparia.
Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 5:13 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Individual investors are more active in equity options, relative to other investor categories, than at any other point in the last 17 years.
 
They accounted for 39.1 per cent of the premium paid to trade equity options in September 2025, shows the National Stock Exchange (NSE) data on category-wise turnover, which is released with a lag as part of the NSE Market Pulse report. Their equity options premium turnover was ₹4.2 trillion in the month under review.
 
Here premium is the amount paid for the right to buy or sell a security. For example, a trader may pay ₹2 as premium for the right to buy a share at ₹50. This gives a clearer picture of the money changing hands in the options segment than the value of the underlying securities (₹50) as only the premium actually changes hands. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had taken a number of measures to cut down on retail speculation through the derivatives market, such as increasing the minimum amount required to invest in such instruments. The steps came after regulatory studies showed that 93 per cent of individual traders in derivatives lost money. The tighter regulations began to be implemented in phases starting November 20, 2024. Derivatives trading has fallen by around one-fourth since.
 
The average premium turnover on the NSE in the first half of 2025-26 (H1FY26) was ₹42.8 trillion compared to ₹57.1 trillion in the same period of FY25. But proprietary and individual investors have increased their share during the same period, even as foreign investors and the rest saw a decline.
 
“Futures requires huge margins compared to options,” said Chandan Taparia, head of technical and derivatives research at Motilal Oswal Wealth Management. People have shifted from futures to options since it allows them to take similar positions with less capital, according to Taparia. A futures position that costs ₹2 lakh to execute can be undertaken in the options segment for ₹20,000. Those who are looking for a futures-like structure can also create synthetic futures by buying call options and selling put options. A shift of activity from futures to options also has lower transaction costs, which has contributed to increased individual activity in options, whether it is for hedging, speculation or arbitrage, said Taparia.
 
Individual investor activity in derivatives is likely to keep growing, according to Taparia.
 
“The market size is constantly expanding," pointed out Suresh Shukla, chief business officer at SBICAP Securities.
 
Brokerages have opened around 30 million investor accounts since the new norms were brought in. Investor activity from these new accounts also contributes to increased trading activity. A portion of existing retail activity, which had been dampened in the period following the tightening of derivatives norms, has also started to come back, Shukla said, advising caution for new investors dealing with sophisticated instruments like derivatives.
 
"One should understand it very well… at the end of the day, it is a leveraged position," he added.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rupee drops for 3rd day to end at 88.74; likely RBI interventions cap fall

Stock Market Highlights: Late buying lifts Sensex 84 pts, Nifty ends atop 25,900; PSU Banks shine

DCB Bank zooms 37% in 1 month, trades at 5-year high; here's why

Defence index soars 5% in 1 week; what's driving Paras, Data Patterns?

Bondada Engineering shares gain 5% on winning orders worth ₹465-crore

Topics :Markets Newsinvestors surveyEquity markets

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story