Nitish, BJP eye new leverage after NDA's Bihar win; challenges ahead

“Thank you for your service.” This was the message the electorate of Bihar sent to Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) galloped towards a victory without parallel following a virtually seamless alliance. The opposition was decimated — for the first time in several decades, only one member of Lalu Prasad’s family will be seen in the Bihar Assembly (at one time, there were eight). The opposition alliance fell victim to ‘friendly fights’, internecine quarrels and confused political messaging. But even as they savoured the moment, both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (United), the two biggest parties in the alliance, had begun looking to maximise their gains.

“The nature of the victory is such,” confided a BJP sympathiser from Mithilanchal to Business Standard on the phone, “that even if he wants, Nitish Kumar will not be able to acquire new friends.” Nitish Kumar’s reputation as a consummate political acrobat is well known. But in this result, he said, lay an opportunity: not only would the BJP be able to pursue its political aims without obstruction, but also eventually replace the Chief Minister if necessary. For now, he added, Kumar was the unquestioned choice for the top job; the only openings were for his two deputies and other positions in the council of ministers.

How has the JD(U) interpreted the mandate? JD(U) is conscious that its own strike rate is formidable and represents unique political leverage. “Nitish Kumar has no caste. In Bihar caste arithmetic always used to rule. He has changed the caste narrative. Citizens, especially women and youth, have shown confidence in him. That is why we have this outcome,” party working President Sanjay Jha said. “Ultimately, it is about his credibility and trust.” Also Read | Bihar election results LIVE: Tejashwi Yadav wins by 14,532 votes from Raghopur Privately, JD(U) leaders had confided before the polls that they were looking over their shoulder all the time because they were never sure what the BJP’s ask would be. Although JD(U) has supported recent legislation like the Waqf Act, thought to damage its Muslim support base, in the past Nitish Kumar had been firm on not allowing the BJP to expand its base in Bihar, even when in alliance with the party during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee regime. Now, the party is no longer sure how much Kumar will assert himself.

What are the immediate governance challenges? However, the immediate governance challenges are formidable, specifically managing public finances. “The foremost priority must be the effective enforcement of tax laws to curb evasion and base erosion,” says Avani Ranjan Singh, formerly professor of economics at LN University, Bihar. “Bihar’s own tax-to-GSDP ratio between 5 and 6 per cent lags significantly behind peer states like Uttar Pradesh.” He says the state must consider a partial rollback of prohibition for revenue and the privatisation of loss-making public sector undertakings — “in 2023 alone, 73 such entities (BSEDC, BIADA, Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation, among others) reported net losses.” He suggests adopting PPP to develop Bihar’s tourism circuit and a fresh look at agriculture — from being a raw produce supplier to becoming a hub for food processing, along with plug-and-play industrial parks with assured power and water supply.

But, Singh says, the bottom line is the ease of doing business. “Political stability is an asset. It must now be matched with predictable policies, streamlined clearances and a corruption-free environment.” ALSO READ: Bihar election results 2025: Candidates with biggest winning margins Says A K Jha, also an academic: “Human resource in Bihar needs to be developed and nurtured. Education reform is imperative.” How will the opposition regroup after the rout? The opposition acknowledged that it had been politically mauled. But even the limited data immediately available suggests it had been its own worst enemy in the election. The Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), for instance, appears to have nibbled anything between 2,500 and 4,000 votes from the opposition kitty in all the constituencies it contested. In several constituencies, the margin of opposition defeat is almost exactly that number.