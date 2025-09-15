Chhattisgarh unveils ₹52K cr development push in Bastar's investor meet

The Chhattisgarh government organised its latest Investor Connect in Jagdalpur, Bastar, to transform the region from a terror zone to a growth hub.

The event held on Thursday was envisioned to build confidence among investors and prepare a platform for investment post-insurgency.

The state government unveiled ₹52,000 crore investments and development projects to transform Bastar into a growth hub, said state government officials.

The state government has been organising Chhattisgarh Investor Connect as part of a campaign to attract investment in the state. The flagship investment promotion initiative (held domestically and internationally) has reportedly garnered investment commitments worth ₹ 6.65 trillion since November 2024.

ALSO READ: US to press ahead with TikTok ban if China keeps tariff, tech demands In the one-day event, the state government received investment proposals exceeding ₹ 967 crore. “The investment proposals have the potential to create employment for over 2,100 people in health care, agriculture, food processing, and allied sectors,” said the officials. Over 200 investors, industry leaders, and local entrepreneurs attended the event, in which several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said: “Bastar’s infrastructure has gained maximum momentum. Many projects are in progress. Together, these mega infrastructure projects will substantially enhance Bastar’s industrial environment.”