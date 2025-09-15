Home / Economy / News / Chhattisgarh unveils ₹52K cr development push in Bastar's investor meet

Chhattisgarh unveils ₹52K cr development push in Bastar's investor meet

The event held on Thursday was envisioned to build confidence among investors and prepare a platform for investment post-insurgency

Vishnu Deo Sai, Vishnu Deo, Chhattisgarh CM
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said: "Bastar's infrastructure has gained maximum momentum. Many projects are in progress. Together, these mega infrastructure projects will substantially enhance Bastar's industrial environment."
R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 4:48 PM IST
The Chhattisgarh government organised its latest Investor Connect in Jagdalpur, Bastar, to transform the region from a terror zone to a growth hub. 
 
The event held on Thursday was envisioned to build confidence among investors and prepare a platform for investment post-insurgency. 
 
The state government unveiled ₹52,000 crore investments and development projects to transform Bastar into a growth hub, said state government officials.
 
The state government has been organising Chhattisgarh Investor Connect as part of a campaign to attract investment in the state. The flagship investment promotion initiative (held domestically and internationally) has reportedly garnered investment commitments worth ₹ 6.65 trillion since November 2024.
 
In the one-day event, the state government received investment proposals exceeding  ₹ 967 crore.  “The investment proposals have the potential to create employment for over 2,100 people in health care, agriculture, food processing, and allied sectors,” said the officials.  
 
Over 200 investors, industry leaders, and local entrepreneurs attended the event, in which several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed.
 
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said: “Bastar’s infrastructure has gained maximum momentum. Many projects are in progress. Together, these mega infrastructure projects will substantially enhance Bastar’s industrial environment.” 
 
The CM said that in the new policy, 88 per cent of Bastar’s blocks are categorised as group-3, entitling investors to maximum benefits. He added that the aim of industrial development is not only to boost the economy but also to generate large-scale employment. To ensure participation of locals, units investing over ₹1,000 crore or employing more than 1,000 persons will receive additional subsidies. For entrepreneurs hiring surrendered Maoists, a 40 per cent salary subsidy will be provided for five years, capped at ₹5 lakh annually.
 

Topics :Chattisgarhinvestors surveyIndian Economy

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

