Stocks to buy today: M&M, Titan among top picks recommended by analyst

Stocks to buy today:

Buy BSOFT CMP: ₹443, Stop-loss: ₹424, Target: ₹480

The Birlasoft stock has broken out of an ascending triangle with a strong-bodied bullish candle and a surge in traded volumes. The RSI indicator is rising which confirms the positive momentum.

Buy M&M CMP: ₹3,215, Stop-loss: ₹3,132, Target: ₹3,375

The M&M share price has formed a bullish pole and flag pattern suggesting a continuation of the uptrend. It is respecting its 100 DEMA support zones. The ADX line is rising which confirms the strength of the trend.

Buy TITAN CMP: ₹3,652 Stop-loss: ₹3,550 Target: ₹3,850