RBI extends trading hours of call money, repo, tri-party repo markets

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will extend trading hours for interbank call money market and repo and tri-party repo markets, acting on a working group’s recommendations.

Market timings for the interbank call money market will be extended to 7 pm from 5 pm from July 1. Accordingly, the revised market hours will be from 9 am to 7 pm. The trading hours of repo and tri-party repo (TREP) markets will be extended to 4 pm from August 1. The revised trading hours shall be from 9 am to 4 pm. The changes are based on the recommendations of the Working Group on Comprehensive Review of Trading and Settlement Timings of various markets regulated by the central bank, the RBI said in a press statement.