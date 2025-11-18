Indokem hits 5% lower circuit as MPCB orders closure of Ambernath unit

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹2,342.61 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹930per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹72.5.

“We hereby inform you that the company has received a notice (Ref. No. MPCB/CD/2511140007) from the Regional Officer, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), Kalyan, Dist. Thane, directing the closure of the Company’s manufacturing unit situated at Plot No. 128, Chikhloli MIDC, Ambernath, Taluka Ambernath, Dist. Thane, within 72 hours from receipt of the said notice, for alleged violations of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and the rules framed thereunder,” the filing read.

The company informed that it is in the process of submitting an appropriate representation to MPCB for withdrawal of the said closure direction. Indokem has reiterated that its operations have always been conducted in compliance with all applicable environmental and other statutory laws, and the company shall continue to adhere to such requirements.