Emmvee Photovoltaic share makes muted debut, lists flat at ₹217 on BSE, NSE

Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO listing: Emmvee Photovoltaic made a flat debut on the Indian stock exchanges on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, listing at ₹217 per share on the BSE -- the same as its issue price of ₹217, implying no listing premium.

The stock also opened at ₹217 on the NSE, mirroring a zero-premium start.

The listing was in line with grey market indications. Ahead of debut, Emmvee Photovoltaic’s shares were quoting at ₹217 in the grey market, suggesting no premium over the issue price, according to market trackers.