IndusInd Bank rises 3% on UBS upgrade; notches 9% gain in last 3 sessions

IndusInd Bank is likely to get added to the MSCI India Index during the rebalancing exercise in August following a sharp increase in the investment legroom for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs)

SI Reporter Mumbai

