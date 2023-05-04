close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

IndusInd Bank likely to get added to MSCI during Aug rebalancing exercise

The addition will be a boost for the private sector lender's stock price as it could result in inflows of over $300 million (Rs 2,500 crore)

Samie Modak Mumbai
indusind bank

2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 9:57 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

IndusInd Bank is likely to get added to the MSCI India Index during the rebalancing exercise in August following a sharp increase in the investment legroom for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). The addition will be a boost for the private sector lender’s stock price as it could result in inflows of over $300 million (Rs 2,500 crore).
Foreign room in Indusind Bank has increased from just 1.2 per cent in December 2020 to 14.5 per cent in March 2023. “An increase in foreign room to 15 per cent at the end of June could result in IndusInd Bank being added to the MSCI India Index at the August quarterly index review. If added to the index, a limited investability factor (LIF) of 0.5 will be applied to the stock and the passive buying will be 6 times average daily volumes and 15 times delivery volume,” said Periscope Analytics' Brian Freitas, who publishes on Smartkarma.

For the FPI room to hit the desired 15 per cent threshold, net foreign selling of 2.87 million shares will be required, he said.
If the foreign room is between 15 per cent and 25 per cent, MSCI assigns LIF of 0.5 per cent (partial inclusion). If the foreign room is higher than 25 per cent, the LIF is 1 (full inclusion).

IndusInd Bank was removed from the MSCI India Index at the February 2012 quarterly index review following a drop in foreign room.
Shares of IndusInd saw a big drop during the Covid-19 selloff in March 2020. The stock is currently nearly half its pre-pandemic levels.

Also Read

Decoded: What is index rebalancing, and how does it impact stocks?

MSCI India index rebalancing could stoke Rs 13,000-crore churn

Stocks to Watch Today: Airline, Tata Steel, PSB, Airtel, Sugar, Max Health

Stocks to Watch: Titan, Tata Chem, Adani Group, RIL, Petronet, Apollo Micro

Is it time to shift to private bank stocks?

Cholamandalam Investment soars 9% to hit a new high after strong Q4 results

Stocks to Watch: Titan, Tata Chem, Adani Group, RIL, Petronet, Apollo Micro

Sensex soars 556 pts, ends at 2023 high; Nifty tops 18,250; HDFC twins lead

Charts show near-term resistance for Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG; here's why -

India's 10-year bond yield falls to 1-year-low ahead of Fed rate decision


Over the past two years, IndusInd Bank has underperformed ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.
As a result, IndusInd Bank is available cheaper compared to private sector peers. It trades at a price-to-book value of 1.6 times, while HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank trade at more than 3x. Axis Bank trades at about 2x, as per Freitas.


Chart

IndusInd Bank

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : IndusInd Bank MSCI Banks

First Published: May 04 2023 | 10:02 AM IST

Latest News

View More

BSE resolves 253 investors complaints against listed cos in April

bse, bombay stock exchange, stock market, markets
1 min read

Gold rallies Rs 940 to record high of Rs 62,020; silver zooms Rs 660

gold, precious metal, gold ingot, gold brick
1 min read

MFs see 8.5 mn new millennial investors in FY19-FY23 on awareness campaign

mutual funds, MFs
2 min read
Premium

Growing dominance: Domestic investors now own a quarter of markets

markets
3 min read
Premium

Growth prospects remain strong for Titan after good Q4 performance

Titan
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

PremiumWeb Exclusive

Time to book profit now; buy when Nifty hits 16,000: BofA Securities

Nifty50, nifty
4 min read

Stocks to Watch: Titan, Tata Chem, Adani Group, RIL, Petronet, Apollo Micro

BSE500 headline P/E declines, but value of most companies rises
4 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

29 out of Nifty 500 stocks overbought; ABB, Apar Inds signal up to 20% gain

Trading Strategy
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

India may be the top FPI destination once US Fed pauses rate hike: Analysts

fpi
3 min read

Sensex soars 556 pts, ends at 2023 high; Nifty tops 18,250; HDFC twins lead

BSE
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon