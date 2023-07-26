Inflation bites off Jubilant Food's Q1 profit; analysts serve earnings cut

The markets have given a thumbs down to Jubilant FoodWorks' April - June 2023 (Q1FY23) numbers. The company, which owns and operates Domino's Pizza and Popeyes chain of stores, reported a (standalone) net profit of Rs 75.2 crore in Q1FY24, a drop of 25.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 101 crore, but growth of 58.2 crore quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from Rs 47.5 crore.





ALSO READ: Jubilant Foodworks Q1FY24: Net profit down by 74% YoY, revenue up 6.3% What's also worrying the Street is the likelihood of a dismal Q2FY24 performance, which they feel will be marred by soaring milk, cheese and vegetable prices, and an embargo on Ukraine’s wheat exports.



"We expect operating performance to improve starting Q3FY24, led by weak base, cricket World Cup (expect 500 bps growth tailwind in Q3), gross margin recovery aided by likely easing of dairy inflation, and synergies from strategic initiatives," said Jaykumar Doshi of Kotak Institutional Equities in a note, co-authored with Umang Mehta and Praneeth Reddy.



At the bourses, shares of the company fell 3.5 per cent in the intra-day trade to a low of Rs 460 on Wednesday. By comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.7 per cent at noon.

Meanwhile, for the recently concluded quarter, revenue from operations increased 5.6 per cent YoY/4.6 per cent QoQ to Rs 1,309.7 crore.



Moreover, Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) declined 9.2 per cent YoY, but was up around 10 per cent QoQ to Rs 276.4 crore. Ebitda margin contracted 345 basis points (bps) YoY, but was up 97bps to 21.1 per cent during the quarter under review.





ALSO READ: World's cheapest Domino's pizza is in inflation-hit India, costs just $0.60 The growth was driven by Domino's Delivery channel sales, which increased by 8.4 per cent. The average daily sales (ADS) of mature stores, came in at Rs 81,049, up 2.7 per cent sequentially. Domino's like-for-like (LFL) growth, however, slipped 1.3 per cent.



It added 22 net new stores of Domino's Pizza, taking the total to 1,838 stores across 394 cities. Popeyes expanded to 17 restaurants across four cities.



Earnings cut According to analysts, network expansion was slower, when compared to the recent pace of 60-store adds. For Jubilant Food's valuations to improve further, same-store-sales-growth (SSSG)/LFL growth will have to revive, which, analysts at Numava suggest, remains a challenge at present.



"The company has taken multiple initiatives – loyalty, reducing delivery times in work — whose impact hasn't yet shown up fully. Along with near-term challenges, competition from Pizza Hut and other brands could structurally lower growth in the long-term," wrote Nihal Mahesh Jham and Abneesh Roy of Nuvama Institutional Equities in their report.





ALSO READ: Pizza Hut to continue aggressive expansion spree: Merrill Pereyra The brokerage has cut FY24 Ebitda and PAT estimates by 3.2 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively, while FY25 estimates for the same stand reduced by 2.1 per cent and 5.5 per cent, respectively.



Prabhudas Lilladher, too, has slashed FY24/FY25 earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 21.5/14.9 per cent, and rating from 'Accumulate' to 'Hold' led by sustained demand pressures in Pizza Industry amidst rising competition, poor sales growth with flat YoY dine-in sales, increase in inflation, and increase in losses in Popeyes with store expansion.



"Demand and margin pressure would sustain in Q2FY24 with gradual recovery from Q3. While long-term QSR opportunity in India remains attractive, near term upside in Jubilant Food seems capped. We estimate 16.3 per cent PAT CAGR over FY23-25, and cut target price to Rs 490 from Rs 515 earlier," it said.

That said, analysts feel the management’s efforts on improving dine-in LFL growth, its decision not to hike prices amid the transient high-cost environment in wheat and cheese, and building the technological and analytical edge are welcome moves that will create value in the medium-term.