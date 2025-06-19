Influx Healthtech IPO Day 2 update: Subscription rises 16x, GMP at 47%

Influx Healthtech IPO Day 2 update: The initial public offering (IPO) of healthcare-focused contract manufacturer Influx Healthtech has received a solid response from investors, as the issue has been subscribed over 16 times on the second day of bidding.
The SME offering, which opened for public subscription on Wednesday, June 18, has received bids for 7,31,85,600 shares, against 43,64,400 on offer, leading to a subscription of 16.77 times at 3 PM on Thursday, showed NSE data.
Influx Healthtech IPO grey market premium (GMP)
According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Influx Healthtech were trading at ₹141, commanding a premium of ₹45 or 47% compared to the upper price band of ₹96, on Thursday, in the grey market.
Influx Healthtech IPO details
The company plans to raise ₹55.63 crore through a fresh issue of 4.69 million equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 1.1 million equity shares. The SME IPO will close for subscription on Friday, June 20, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, June 23, 2025. Shares of Influx Healthtech are scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform, tentatively on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
The company has set the price band in the range of ₹91 to ₹96 per equity share. Retail investors can bid for a minimum of one lot consisting of 1,200 shares with an investment amount of ₹1,15,200 at the upper price band. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is ₹2,30,400 for two lots of 2,400 equity shares.
Influx Healthtech IPO registrar
Maashitla Securities is the registrar of the issue. Rarever Financial Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager for the issue.
Influx Healthtech IPO objective
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company intends to use the net fresh issue proceeds for the set up of the manufacturing facility Nutraceutical Division, a manufacturing facility for the Veterinary Food Division; purchase of machinery for Homecare and Cosmetic Division, and general corporate purposes.
About Influx Healthtech
Incorporated in 2020, Mumbai-based Influx Healthtech is a healthcare-focused company specialising in contract
manufacturing. It operates a manufacturing facility located in Thane, Maharashtra. The company produces Dietary and Nutritional Supplements, Cosmetics, Ayurvedic/Herbal Products, Veterinary Feed Supplements, care products, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), and finished dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, and injectables.
