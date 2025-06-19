Influx Healthtech IPO Day 2 update: Subscription rises 16x, GMP at 47%

Influx Healthtech IPO Day 2 update: The initial public offering (IPO) of healthcare-focused contract manufacturer Influx Healthtech has received a solid response from investors, as the issue has been subscribed over 16 times on the second day of bidding.

The SME offering, which opened for public subscription on Wednesday, June 18, has received bids for 7,31,85,600 shares, against 43,64,400 on offer, leading to a subscription of 16.77 times at 3 PM on Thursday, showed NSE data.

Influx Healthtech IPO grey market premium (GMP)

According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Influx Healthtech were trading at ₹141, commanding a premium of ₹45 or 47% compared to the upper price band of ₹96, on Thursday, in the grey market.

Influx Healthtech IPO details The company plans to raise ₹55.63 crore through a fresh issue of 4.69 million equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 1.1 million equity shares. The SME IPO will close for subscription on Friday, June 20, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, June 23, 2025. Shares of Influx Healthtech are scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform, tentatively on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹91 to ₹96 per equity share. Retail investors can bid for a minimum of one lot consisting of 1,200 shares with an investment amount of ₹1,15,200 at the upper price band. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is ₹2,30,400 for two lots of 2,400 equity shares.