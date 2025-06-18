Smallcaps offer Alpha; midcaps look expensive: PGIM India's Aniruddha Naha

We remain positive on the revival of the investment cycle, now supported by improving data on private capex and rising government spending. With deleverage balance sheets and recovering demand, corporates are well-placed to invest. Consumption, especially lower-ticket discretionary spending, should benefit from income tax cuts and rising per capita GDP.

Alternate strategies have the flexibility of being agnostic to benchmarks both in terms of market capitalisation and companies. This helps in building portfolios that could have very low overlaps with a benchmark and build a differentiated portfolio. One can limit the asset under management (AUM), which makes a lot of sense in small-cap portfolios.

Do you see alternate funds becoming part of mainstream investing?

As per capita gross domestic product (GDP) rises and financialisation of savings takes centre stage over a period, the demand for Alternate assets will keep growing. Not only listed, unlisted but other asset classes will get introduced in the country. Having said that, Alternates will be a solution provider for spaces, where the mutual funds do not have a solution. They will be peripheral to the core mutual funds, but their share and innovations will keep increasing and driving their relevance.

Your PGIM India Equity Growth Opportunities Series II Fund expects 28–30 per cent earnings growth in FY26 and FY27. What's driving that confidence?

We believe there are still ample opportunities in small caps to generate alpha. Our focus is on identifying companies with strong earnings visibility—often quality businesses at the bottom of their cycles. As the cycle turns, earnings rebound and, with improved sentiment, there's potential for both earnings growth and P/E expansion.