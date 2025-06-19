Home / Markets / News / Capillary Technologies India files DRHP with Sebi, aims to raise ₹430 crore

Capillary Technologies India files DRHP with Sebi, aims to raise ₹430 crore

Capillary Technologies India IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to ₹430 crore and an OFS of 18.33 million shares

Capillary Technologies India is a software product company
Upcoming IPO: Capillary Technologies India, an AI-based cloud-native Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products and solutions company, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its maiden public issue. 
 
The Bengaluru-based tech company' IPO, with a face value of ₹2 per equity share consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to ₹430 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 18.33 million equity shares by existing shareholders. 

Capillary Technologies India IPO details

Capillary Technologies International, the promoter of the company, will offload up to 1.4 million equity shares in the offer for sale. Investors selling shares include Ronal Holdings, Trudy Holdings, Filter Capital India Fund I, Sripathi Venkata Ramana Reddy, Harminder Sahni, Adarsh Reddy B, Sudhakar Reddy Katanguri, Sripathi Damodar Reddy, and Manjunath Nanjaiah. 
 
According to the DRHP, the company intends to use the net fresh issue proceeds worth ₹120 crore for funding its cloud infrastructure cost, ₹151.54 crore for investment in research, designing and development of its products and platform, ₹10.32 crore for investment in purchase of computer systems for its business, funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes.
 
MUFG Intime India, formerly Link Intime is the registrar of the issue. JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the book-running lead managers.

About Capillary Technologies India

Capillary Technologies India is a software product company. It offers artificial intelligence (AI) based cloud-native Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products and solutions to enterprise customers. The Bengaluru-based company is among one of the few players in the loyalty management space that offer end-to-end loyalty solutions, including an advanced loyalty management platform (Loyalty+), connected engagement platform (Engage+), predictive analytics platform (Insights+), rewards management platform (Rewards+) and customer data platform (CDP) for its customers.
 
As of March 31, 2025, Capillary had 13 offices including in key markets of India, United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia, and provided services in 46 countries.
 
In the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), Capillary Technologies India reported a total income of ₹481.1 crore, up 19.6 per cent from ₹402.1 crore in the previous fiscal. Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹13.2 crore in FY25 against a loss of ₹59.8 crore in FY24. Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and exceptional items (Ebitda) came in at ₹78.5 crore FY25.

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

